Cowgirls fighting through mental challenge of extended layoff

LARAMIE -- Turns out Wyoming’s women’s basketball team’s anticipated return to competition this week was a false alarm.
Welcome to life as a college sports program amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve got 16 of our 18 conference games in,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “There are other teams right now that might only have 12. I think New Mexico might only have eight or 10 or something like that.”
But seeing how the Cowgirls are in the midst of one of the longest layoffs of any team in the conference, Mattinson said he’s concerned just as much about the mental toll the break could take on his team as the ability to stay sharp physically. The Cowgirls (10-9, 8-8 Mountain West) last played on Feb. 13 when they finished off a sweep of Utah State to get back to .500 in Mountain West play.
Since then, UW has had a two-game series with New Mexico postponed and eventually canceled because of COVID-related issues within the Lobos’ program. Since San Jose State’s decision to opt out of the rest of its season cost the Cowgirls their final conference series this week, UW added a non-conference tilt against CSU Pueblo only for that game to get canceled hours before it was scheduled to be played Wednesday because of similar issues within Pueblo’s program.
Mattinson said he’s been looking for non-conference games to add to UW’s schedule for a while and would’ve still scheduled Pueblo even if the New Mexico series had been played. Now that all of those games are off, Mattinson said he’ll try to find more in order to try to get his team back in some sort of rhythm before the postseason, though finding available non-conference opponents this time of year is anything but a given.
As part of the pandemic-shortened season, the NCAA is allowing Division I women’s teams to play up to 25 regular-season games not including a multi-team event, which UW didn’t play in this season. The Cowgirls’ last game was their 19th.
“It’s really, really hard,” Mattinson said. “Teams all around us and teams at various levels, they’re all fighting their own battles whether they’re trying to make up games themselves or whether they’ve had a couple of injuries here down the stretch. In some cases, they’re actually looking at just being done. It’s been a long, hard year mentally and physically.”
If UW isn’t able to add another regular-season game to its slate, the Cowgirls will go nearly a month between games before the Mountain West Tournament begins March 7 in Las Vegas.
“We need to play,” Mattinson said. “We’ve already been off (two weeks) without a game. One of the things you talk about is trying to get into a routine this time of year. That really breaks up the routine.”
As for what the Cowgirls’ routine has been during their down time, Mattinson said UW has mixed in practices with rest. Mattinson said he gave his team last weekend off before it resumed practices Monday. It’s also allowed UW’s players to get caught up on their schoolwork.
Between their academics and the extended layoff on the court, though, Mattinson said he worries about the amount of mental stress on his players.
“Physically you can do things to try to keep yourself in shape. Now you might not be playing sharp, but you can get in shape,” Mattinson said. “But mentally it’s really hard, especially with this year. Right now, we’ve been practicing, going to class and catching up on class. And I’m really proud of what our women do academically. They are traditionally very high-achieving people. They’re great students, and right now, they’ve got a lot of stress on them academically with where they’re at.”
UW has won four of its last six games and sits in sixth place in the league standings, which would be good enough for a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Whether or not the Cowgirls will return to game action before then is anybody’s guess.
Their wait continues.
“I thought we were playing really well over our last six games,” Mattinson said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we bounce back in our first time on the court again. I know we’ll play hard. Just want to see how sharp we are.”
