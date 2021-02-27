Cowgirls fighting through mental challenge of extended layoff

“We need to play,” Mattinson said. “We’ve already been off (two weeks) without a game. One of the things you talk about is trying to get into a routine this time of year. That really breaks up the routine.”

As for what the Cowgirls’ routine has been during their down time, Mattinson said UW has mixed in practices with rest. Mattinson said he gave his team last weekend off before it resumed practices Monday. It’s also allowed UW’s players to get caught up on their schoolwork.

Between their academics and the extended layoff on the court, though, Mattinson said he worries about the amount of mental stress on his players.

“Physically you can do things to try to keep yourself in shape. Now you might not be playing sharp, but you can get in shape,” Mattinson said. “But mentally it’s really hard, especially with this year. Right now, we’ve been practicing, going to class and catching up on class. And I’m really proud of what our women do academically. They are traditionally very high-achieving people. They’re great students, and right now, they’ve got a lot of stress on them academically with where they’re at.”