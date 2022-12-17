Cowgirls head to Big Ten territory to play Nebraska

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls are riding into Big Ten territory with some confidence.
Wyoming, which has won four consecutive games, will play Nebraska on Saturday in the program’s penultimate non-conference game of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln (1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus).
The Cowgirls (6-3) are 0-7 all-time against the Cornhuskers (8-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten), including a 72-61 loss last season.
Quinn Weidemann, who leads UW in scoring (13.0 ppg), is from Omaha.
“Quinn has another chance to go back there, close to home for her, and get another shot at Nebraska, her kind of hometown team in a sense,” head coach Heather Ezell said. “I think our kids will have good focus. It will be nice because finals will be behind them, and they can come in and be ready to go.”
It was announced Saturday that Ezell would be "taking a leave of absence for the foreseeable future due to the impending birth of her child." With Ezell out, associate head coach Ryan Larsen will take over as the interim head coach.
Since the 66-64 loss to Gonzaga, currently ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, UW has won six of its last seven games.
The Cowgirls finished off a three-game home stand with a 72-43 victory over Kansas City last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West freshman of the week after dropping 20 points on the Roos.
“We have good confidence and that’s important going into the games we have coming up. It’s good that we have a four-game winning streak,” Pedersen said. “I’m excited, I think all of us are. Nebraska is a really good team, and we’ve got to be ready.”
The Huskers are led by Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley, who is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 assists. Weidemann will have to do a good job defending the reigning Big Ten player of the week.
UW center Allyson Fertig had 16 points and nine rebounds last season against Nebraska in her second career start. The sophomore is averaging 9.9 points and 9.2 rebounds this season.
“We always have so much faith in Allyson and she really showed what she was capable of,” Weidemann said after Fertig finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks during a quality win over Montana State on Dec. 2. “I know she would probably say she hasn’t had the best scoring games in the last couple games, but she really came out focused and did the job.”
The Cowgirls will conclude non-conference play Tuesday with another true road game at Wichita State before opening the MW slate at UNLV.