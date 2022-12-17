Cowgirls head to Big Ten territory to play Nebraska

Cowgirls Tracker

SUNDAY: The Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln (1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus).

COWGIRLS ROLLING: UW has won four consecutive games and six of its last seven. Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West freshman of the week after scoring 20 points in the victory over Kansas City. The Huskers are led by Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley, the reigning Big Te player of the week, who is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 assists.

SHE SAID IT: “Quinn has another chance to go back there, close to home for her, and get another shot at Nebraska, her kind of hometown team in a sense.” – UW head coach Heather Ezell on senior Quinn Weideman, who is from Omaha.