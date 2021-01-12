 Skip to main content
Cowgirls look to bounce back at Boise State after Monday's loss to Broncos
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls look to bounce back at Boise State after Monday's loss to Broncos

The Wyoming Cowgirls will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they finish a two-game series at Boise State on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls (4-4, 2-3 Mountain West) are coming off a 68-61 loss to Boise State on Monday in which the Broncos (7-1, 4-1 MW) pulled away late to earn the victory. The game was tied at 46-all with 7 minutes, 35 seconds remaining before Boise State went on a 7-0 run to take control. The Cowgirls never got closer than six points after that.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) came off the bench to score a career-high 27 points in the loss, but no other Cowgirl player reached double figures. UW also committed a season-high 16 turnovers and the Broncos enjoyed a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Bradshaw leads UW with 13.8 points per game, with juniors Alba Sanchez Ramos (12.3) and Quinn Weidemann (10.1) also averaging double digits. Senior Dagny Davidsdottir is averaging 7.4 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.

