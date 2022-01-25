Cowgirls looking to turn season around starting with home game vs. Boise State

LARAMIE – It was a road trip from hell.

The Cowgirls spent the first week of spring semester classes out of town traveling from Laramie to Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, then busing to Logan, Utah, on Thursday and finally flying back from Salt Lake City on Sunday night.

Turning two winnable games into painful losses made the experience even worse.

“We were gone a week? I thought it was a month,” Gerald Mattinson joked during Monday’s Wyoming coaches show. “It was really a long trip.”

UW will look to turn around a disappointing season with some home cooking against Boise State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (6-9, 2-4) were outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s 70-59 loss to the Broncos (7-11, 3-4) before a head-scratching 76-66 loss at struggling Utah State on Saturday.

“We led for three-and-a-quarter quarters,” Mattinson noted of the first matchup with Boise State. “What happened in the fourth quarter is they just kind of slapped us in the face and we didn’t respond. That’s what we talked about. They just decided, we’re going to get a little more physical, we’re going to get more aggressive and we just didn’t respond.”

UW plans to respond by playing better defense after allowing the Aggies (6-12, 1-7) to end their nine-game losing streak by making 13 3-pointers with Kaylin Randhawa piling up 20 points and Adryana Quezada adding 17 points and 15 rebounds.

“We’re going back to Cowgirl basketball,” Mattinson said. “We’re going back to guarding people a little more on the perimeter, we’re going to make them put the ball on the floor, we’re going to get a little more aggressive with our rotations and do some things we’ve done in the past here.

“We’re going to do a little less scheming and a little more getting after it.”

Grace Ellis recorded her first double-double in the first meeting with Boise State, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Allyson Fertig had 17 points and 12 rebounds at Utah State.

Mattinson hinted that the Cowgirls could play both post players at the same time to create mismatches with a bigger lineuo.

McKinley Bradshaw leads the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) with Quinn Weidemann (10.4 ppg) and Fertig (10.3 ppg) also averaging double figures.

Freshmen Tess Barnes and Emily Mellema have been giving UW some quality minutes in recent games.

The Cowgirls will host Nevada on Saturday before their next road trip.

