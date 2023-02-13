University of Wyoming guard Malene Pedersen was recognized as the Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday after helping the Cowgirls to victories over Utah State and Air Force last week.

The 5-foot-11 guard from Denmark averaged 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the two victories. Pedersen had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Cowgirls' 70-48 home win over Utah State, and 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the 62-56 home win against the Falcons.

For the season, Pedersen is averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Cowgirls (17-8, 10-4 MW), who play at New Mexico on Thursday.