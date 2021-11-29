Cowgirls' McKinley Bradshaw, Allyson Fertig win MW weekly basketball honors

The University of Wyoming's McKinley Bradshaw and Allyson Fertig gave the Cowgirls a sweep of the Mountain West Player of the Week awards on Monday.

Bradshaw, a 5-foot-11 junior from Lyman, was named the Player of the Week while Fertig, a 6-4 freshman from Douglas, was honored as the Freshman of the Week.

Bradshaw averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in three games -- wins over Chadron State College and Denver University and a loss to Tulane -- and shot 52.6% from the field for the week.

Fertig averaged 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was named to the all-tournament team at DU's Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. Fertig scored a career-high 14 points against Chadron State and followed that up with 15 points in the loss to Tulane and 16 in the win over Denver. She also grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds against Chadron State.

The Cowgirls (3-3) play at Gonzaga on Friday.

