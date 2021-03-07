 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls open Mountain West Tournament with rout of Utah State
View Comments
MW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT | WYOMING 69, UTAH STATE 41

Cowgirls open Mountain West Tournament with rout of Utah State

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

The first game in 22 days for Wyoming’s women’s basketball team was a roaring success.

The Cowgirls dominated on both ends to make easy work of Utah State on Sunday in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament. Dagny Davidsdottir led all scorers with 17 points, and the Cowgirls cruised to a 69-41 win at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

UW, which ousted the Aggies from the tournament for the third straight year, advanced to Monday’s quarterfinals, where the Cowgirls will take on No. 2 seed UNLV. The Cowgirls are looking for their fourth straight trip to the tournament semifinals.

McKinley Bradshaw (16 points), Alba Sanchez Ramos (13) and Quinn Weidemann (12) also scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, who shot 52% from the floor. Kinley Falslev paced Utah State with 10 points, but UW held the Aggies to just a 21.7% clip from the field.

Because of COVID-related cancellations, Sunday’s game was UW’s first since finishing off a regular-season sweep of Utah State back on Feb. 13. But outside of 17 turnovers, there was hardly any rust to the Cowgirls’ game.

UW led by as many as 32 points in handing the Aggies their 16th straight loss. The Cowgirls took control early, knocking down seven of their first 11 shots from the field en route to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter. The Cowgirls extended that advantage to 32-17 at halftime and continued to pound away at Utah State to pull away.

UW, which had 29 field goals on 23 assists, outscored Utah State 44-12 in the paint and finished plus-11 (44-33) on the glass. Jaye Johnson led the Cowgirls with 10 rebounds.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowgirls Tracker

SUNDAY: Wyoming 69, Utah State 41

RECORDS: Cowgirls (11-9); Aggies (4-20)

SCORCHING THE NETS: On the strength of 44 points in the paint, UW shot 52% from the field to cruise to a win in its first game in 22 days.

NEXT: UW vs. UNLV, Monday, 6:30 p.m. MT (Mountain West Network)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News