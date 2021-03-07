Cowgirls open Mountain West Tournament with rout of Utah State

The first game in 22 days for Wyoming’s women’s basketball team was a roaring success.

The Cowgirls dominated on both ends to make easy work of Utah State on Sunday in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament. Dagny Davidsdottir led all scorers with 17 points, and the Cowgirls cruised to a 69-41 win at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

UW, which ousted the Aggies from the tournament for the third straight year, advanced to Monday’s quarterfinals, where the Cowgirls will take on No. 2 seed UNLV. The Cowgirls are looking for their fourth straight trip to the tournament semifinals.

McKinley Bradshaw (16 points), Alba Sanchez Ramos (13) and Quinn Weidemann (12) also scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, who shot 52% from the floor. Kinley Falslev paced Utah State with 10 points, but UW held the Aggies to just a 21.7% clip from the field.

Because of COVID-related cancellations, Sunday’s game was UW’s first since finishing off a regular-season sweep of Utah State back on Feb. 13. But outside of 17 turnovers, there was hardly any rust to the Cowgirls’ game.