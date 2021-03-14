 Skip to main content
Cowgirls' public pep rally canceled
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-Fresno St. women's hoops

Wyoming's Dagny Davidsdottir shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West women's baskeball tournament championship game Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. The Cowgirls won 59-56 to claim their first Mountain West tournament title.

 Mountain West, NCAA Photos

LARAMIE -- The public pep rally the University of Wyoming had previously scheduled to celebrate the women's basketball team's bid to the NCAA Tournament has been canceled.

With UW's campus closed Monday because of the snowstorm currently sweeping the state, the event has been called off. The pep rally was going to be held at the Arena-Auditorium leading up to the announcement of the tournament field to celebrate the Cowgirls' Mountain West Tournament championship.

The NCAA women's selection show will still be held at 5 p.m. Monday when the Cowgirls (14-9) will learn their tournament seed and first-round opponent. It will be televised on ESPN. 

