Cowgirls scheduled to open 2020-21 season against Montana

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's women's basketball team is scheduled to open its season against Montana on Nov. 12 at the Arena-Auditorium, UW coach Gerald Mattinson told the Star-Tribune on Thursday.

So far, the Cowgirls haven't had any alterations made to their non-conference schedule. Mattinson said UW has roughly nine non-conference games on the slate, which include a Thanksgiving tournament in California. But neither UW's women's basketball team nor the men's team has officially released a schedule for the 2020-21 season since every game is tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"That would still be on the schedule as of right now unless the Big Sky or (the Mountain West) or whoever knows what we’re going to do," Mattinson said of the Cowgirls' season opener. "As far as I know, our schedule is what we planned, and we’re just going to have to see what happens."