Cowgirls scheduled to open 2020-21 season against Montana

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's women's basketball team is scheduled to open its season against Montana on Nov. 12 at the Arena-Auditorium, UW coach Gerald Mattinson told the Star-Tribune on Thursday.
So far, the Cowgirls haven't had any alterations made to their non-conference schedule. Mattinson said UW has roughly nine non-conference games on the slate, which include a Thanksgiving tournament in California. But neither UW's women's basketball team nor the men's team has officially released a schedule for the 2020-21 season since every game is tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"That would still be on the schedule as of right now unless the Big Sky or (the Mountain West) or whoever knows what we’re going to do," Mattinson said of the Cowgirls' season opener. "As far as I know, our schedule is what we planned, and we’re just going to have to see what happens."
The Mountain West has already postponed fall sports indefinitely. The Pac-12 took it a step further, cancelling all sports competitions for its member schools for the rest of the year -- a decision that has already cost UW's men's team its non-conference basketball game at Arizona in November.
The NCAA recently announced it plans to make a decision around mid-September as to whether the college basketball season will start on time or if a postponement is needed. UW men's team, which is entering the Jeff Linder era, is still scheduled to start against Division II Colorado Christian on Nov. 10.
The Cowgirls are beginning their second season under Mattinson, a former assistant who was promoted following Joe Legerski's retirement early last year. UW finished last season 17-12 -- its seventh winning season in the last eight years -- with a semifinal run in the Mountain West Tournament.
UW lost its top two scorers from last season in Tereza Vitulova (transfer) and Taylor Rusk (graduation), but the Cowgirls have a pair of starting guards back in Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos.
