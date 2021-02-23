Cowgirls set to return to action with last-minute Senior Night game

LARAMIE -- At this point, Wyoming women's basketball coach Gerald Mattinson considers himself lucky that he was able to get a Senior Night game on the schedule.
UW will honor its seniors Wednesday when the Cowgirls take on CSU Pueblo, a non-conference game that was just added to the schedule this week. It will be UW’s first game in nearly two weeks after having their final Mountain West home series of the season postponed because of coronavirus-related issues within New Mexico’s program last week.
The Cowgirls (10-9 overall) were originally slated to end the regular season with a series at San Jose State later this week, but the Spartans’ program has decided to opt out of the rest of the season. The Cowgirls’ most recent game was a blowout win over Utah State back on Feb. 13 to sweep that two-game series, which also got UW to .500 in conference play.
And since the New Mexico series won't be made up as part of the Mountain West's revised women's basketball schedule released Tuesday, Wednesday’s game could be UW’s only competition over the span of nearly a full month before the Mountain West tournament begins March 10, though Mattinson didn't rule out the possibility of UW trying to find another non-conference game before that.
Getting Wednesday's game on the schedule was important, Mattinson said, for multiple reasons.
“Who knows when we would play again or maybe with our scheduling if we’re going to play again until the tournament,” Mattinson said. “It was very fortunate for us to get this game. We tried to get some games, and I’m just happy Pueblo had an opening at the last minute and agreed to come up and play. Looking forward to it.”
UW has three seniors on this year’s roster in Dagny Davidsdottir, Jaye Johnson and Emily Buchanan, though only two of them will be available to play in what could potentially be their last home game. Whether that happens this week or next, Mattinson said none of them will be returning to the program next season despite the NCAA giving seniors the option to extend their eligibility for another season in response to the pandemic.
A graduate transfer from Niagara, Davidsdottir has started all 19 games for the Cowgirls and is third on the team in scoring (8.8 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.7). Johnson, a Casper native who transferred from Casper Casper two seasons ago, has started 15 games and is averaging 22.1 minutes.
Mattinson said Davidsdottir recently interviewed for a job in her native Ireland while Johnson is exploring the possibility of graduate school. Buchanan hasn’t been with the team this semester because of COVID protocols. Mattinson said she’s been focusing on her student teaching.
“The future looks bright for those guys,” Mattinson said.
Mattinson said the team didn’t find out until after its practice Monday that they’d be playing CSU Pueblo (3-13), leaving little time to prepare. Mattinson looked over some of Pueblo’s tape Monday night while his assistants helped with film review Tuesday, but Mattinson acknowledged there’s only so much he and his staff can do in such a short period of time.
“A lot of it, at this point of the season, you have to rely on what we call our principles, our rules,” Mattinson said. “That’s the good thing about (running) motion (offense). If they switch us, you can just change your cuts and try to get better reads. You can do a few things.”
There’s also a certain amount of rust Mattinson expects his team to have to shake off after such a long wait, though he’s confident the Cowgirls can eventually find their groove again. UW has won four of its last six games.
“I think they’ll come and they’ll give me everything they have,” Mattinson said. “And I think as the game goes, mentally they’ll get more into it and playing a little bit sharper.”
