Cowgirls set to return to action with last-minute Senior Night game

“Who knows when we would play again or maybe with our scheduling if we’re going to play again until the tournament,” Mattinson said. “It was very fortunate for us to get this game. We tried to get some games, and I’m just happy Pueblo had an opening at the last minute and agreed to come up and play. Looking forward to it.”

UW has three seniors on this year’s roster in Dagny Davidsdottir, Jaye Johnson and Emily Buchanan, though only two of them will be available to play in what could potentially be their last home game. Whether that happens this week or next, Mattinson said none of them will be returning to the program next season despite the NCAA giving seniors the option to extend their eligibility for another season in response to the pandemic.

A graduate transfer from Niagara, Davidsdottir has started all 19 games for the Cowgirls and is third on the team in scoring (8.8 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.7). Johnson, a Casper native who transferred from Casper Casper two seasons ago, has started 15 games and is averaging 22.1 minutes.