Cowgirls shoot past UNLV, advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

Thanks to a record-setting performance, Wyoming’s women’s basketball team isn’t done yet.

The Cowgirls are riding a wave of momentum into the Mountain West tournament semifinals after dispatching UNLV, 72-56, Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. UW will face either Colorado State or Boise State on Tuesday with a trip to the tournament championship game on the line.

A day after making more than half its shots in a 28-point win over Utah State, UW stayed hot on the offensive end, particularly from deep. Quinn Weidemann poured in a team-high 18 points for the Cowgirls, who set a single-game tournament record with 15 made 3-pointers.

Weidemann and Tommi Olson (16 points) combined for eight of them. McKinley Bradshaw also connected on two of her three shots from beyond the arc en route to 15 points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And with another smothering defensive performance, the Cowgirls made eliminating the tournament’s No. 2 seed look easy. UW jumped out to a 15-8 lead after a quarter and limited the Runnin’ Rebels to just eight first-half baskets on its way to a 32-21 halftime advantage.