Cowgirls shoot past UNLV, advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

Thanks to a record-setting performance, Wyoming’s women’s basketball team isn’t done yet.
The Cowgirls are riding a wave of momentum into the Mountain West tournament semifinals after dispatching UNLV, 72-56, Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. UW will face either Colorado State or Boise State on Tuesday with a trip to the tournament championship game on the line.
A day after making more than half its shots in a 28-point win over Utah State, UW stayed hot on the offensive end, particularly from deep. Quinn Weidemann poured in a team-high 18 points for the Cowgirls, who set a single-game tournament record with 15 made 3-pointers.
Weidemann and Tommi Olson (16 points) combined for eight of them. McKinley Bradshaw also connected on two of her three shots from beyond the arc en route to 15 points.
And with another smothering defensive performance, the Cowgirls made eliminating the tournament’s No. 2 seed look easy. UW jumped out to a 15-8 lead after a quarter and limited the Runnin’ Rebels to just eight first-half baskets on its way to a 32-21 halftime advantage.
The Cowgirls continued to distance themselves from there. Their lead grew to as many as 23 points late in the fourth quarter on the way to their fourth straight win -- their longest winning streak of the season.
Desi-Rae Young scored a game-high 21 points for UNLV, but it was tough sledding for the rest of the Runnin’ Rebels against a UW team that’s looked every bit the part of the Mountain West’s top scoring defense during its time in Vegas. After holding Utah State to less than 28% shooting Monday, the Cowgirls held UNLV to 38%, including just a 25% clip from 3-point range (5 of 20).
Jade Thomas, who needed 12 shots to score 10 points, was the only other UNLV player to reach double figures.
Bradshaw, who also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists, helped UW outscore UNLV 27-4 in bench points. The Cowgirls also cut down on the extra possessions they gave UNLV by committing just 10 turnovers, down from 17 the previous game.
This story will be updated.