Cowgirls' Tereza Vitulova, Jaeden Vaifanua earn All-Mountain West honors

University of Wyoming sophomore Tereza Vitulova and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua were both named to the All-Mountain West basketball team, the league announced in a release Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 Vitulova, who leads the Cowgirls with 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, earned second-team honors while the 6-1 Vaifanua was named to the league's All-Freshman team. Vaifanua is fourth in scoring for the Cowgirls with 7.5 points per game.

Fresno State junior Maddi Utti, who averages a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the regular season champs, was named the Player of the Year and UNLV junior Bailey Thomas was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

