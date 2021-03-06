Cowgirls to end extended layoff against familiar foe in Mountain West Tournament

The first game in nearly a month for Wyoming's women's basketball team will come against the last team it played.

The Cowgirls are slated to end their extended layoff Sunday against Utah State in the opening round of the Mountain West Championship. Because of COVID-related issues in opposing teams' programs, UW hasn't played since Feb. 13 when the Cowgirls polished off a regular-season sweep of the Aggies at the Arena-Auditorium.

Sunday's rematch will be played at the usual site of the conference tournament, the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls will need a third win over Utah State in the single-elimination tournament to keep their season alive. UW (10-9, 8-8 Mountain West) finished .500 in conference play during the regular season to earn the No. 7 seed. Utah State (4-19, 2-16) is the No. 10 seed.

Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. The winner will advance to face No. 2 seed UNLV in Monday's quarterfinals.

Sophomore guard McKinley Bradshaw leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 11.6 points per game. The Lyman native is also the top 3-point shooter (41.5%) for UW, which sank 17 3s in its most recent win over Utah State. The Aggies are paced by Jessica Chatman, who's averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

