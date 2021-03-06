 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls to end extended layoff against familiar foe in Mountain West Tournament
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls to end extended layoff against familiar foe in Mountain West Tournament

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Women's Basketball: Wyoming vs Denver

Wyoming's McKinley Bradshaw drives to the basket in the Cowgirls' game against Denver on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

The first game in nearly a month for Wyoming's women's basketball team will come against the last team it played.

The Cowgirls are slated to end their extended layoff Sunday against Utah State in the opening round of the Mountain West Championship. Because of COVID-related issues in opposing teams' programs, UW hasn't played since Feb. 13 when the Cowgirls polished off a regular-season sweep of the Aggies at the Arena-Auditorium.

Sunday's rematch will be played at the usual site of the conference tournament, the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls will need a third win over Utah State in the single-elimination tournament to keep their season alive. UW (10-9, 8-8 Mountain West) finished .500 in conference play during the regular season to earn the No. 7 seed. Utah State (4-19, 2-16) is the No. 10 seed.

Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. The winner will advance to face No. 2 seed UNLV in Monday's quarterfinals.

Sophomore guard McKinley Bradshaw leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 11.6 points per game. The Lyman native is also the top 3-point shooter (41.5%) for UW, which sank 17 3s in its most recent win over Utah State. The Aggies are paced by Jessica Chatman, who's averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News