Cowgirls to open conference slate with New Year's Eve trip to San Jose State
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls to open conference slate with New Year's Eve trip to San Jose State

UW-SJSU women's hoops

Wyoming's Tommi Olson brings the ball up the court against San Jose State on Feb. 1 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Cowgirls are slated to open their 2020-21 Mountain West slate at San Jose State on Dec. 31.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's women's basketball team will start the Mountain West portion of its 2020-21 schedule at San Jose State on New Year's Eve.

The Cowgirls will follow that trip with another to Nevada on Jan. 2. UW will return to the Arena-Auditorium for its league home opener against Boise State on Jan. 6 as part of the 18-game conference schedule announced by the Mountain West on Friday.

UW will also host Nevada (Jan. 16), Colorado State (Jan. 13), Fresno State (Jan. 27), New Mexico (Jan. 30), UNLV (Feb. 11), San Diego State (Feb. 13), Air Force (Feb. 20) and Utah State (Feb. 24). The Cowgirls will make other return trips to Utah State (Jan. 9), San Diego State (Jan. 21), UNLV (Jan. 23), CSU (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 6), Boise State (Feb. 17) and New Mexico (Feb. 27), the Cowgirls' regular-season finale.

The Mountain West women's basketball tournament is slated to begin March 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

UW was supposed to open the regular season against Montana on Nov. 12, but the start of the college basketball season has been postponed until Nov. 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. UW, which is entering its second season under the direction of head coach Gerald Mattinson, has not yet released a revised non-conference schedule.

Gerald Mattinson

Mattinson

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

