For Wyoming's own Gerald Mattinson, delivering a historic title is 'extra special'

LARAMIE -- After nearly two decades of waiting, Gerald Mattinson couldn’t contain himself.
As soon as the ball dropped on Wyoming’s Mountain West tournament title-clinching victory in Las Vegas late Wednesday night, the Cowgirls’ coach got to celebrating. That included a few fist pumps and an embrace with his assistants. He then walked into his mob of players still gathered on the court inside the Thomas & Mack Center and wrapped his arms around as many as he could.
“I love you guys so much!” CBS’s cameras caught Mattinson shouting.
It was the first time the Cowgirls have ever won the Mountain West tournament title. And for Mattinson, it’s been a personal endeavor 18 years in the making.
A native of Rock Springs, Mattinson has spent nearly his entire coaching career in his home state. Mattinson, who played collegiately at Casper College and Weber State, started as a high school coach at Rock Springs before breaking into the college ranks at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I’m a Wyoming guy,” Mattinson said.
In 2003, he joined UW’s women’s coaching staff as an assistant for Joe Legerski, whom he grew up with in Rock Springs. They had plenty of success in 16 seasons together, which included leading the Cowgirls to nine postseason bids and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2008.
But winning it all in Vegas proved to be elusive. Usually the furthest UW got was the semifinals. It looked like the Cowgirls might break through in 2019 when UW reached the tournament finals for the first time, but Boise State, then in the midst of four consecutive tournament championships, only added to the Cowgirls’ years of frustration in Vegas with a 17-point win.
When Legerski retired shortly thereafter as the Cowgirls’ all-time winningest coach, Mattinson got his first shot at the helm of the program after UW athletic director Tom Burman promoted him to the head job.
“I tell people -- and they think I’m joking -- when we’re at the Double A (Arena-Auditorium) and as, a Wyoming person, I walk down that tunnel to go coach a game, I still get shivers and goosebumps up and down my arms because it’s just so special,” Mattinson said. “The state is such a special place. The fans are special. And me, I’m just a small part of this whole thing.
“We’ve got to go back and give a lot of people a lot of credit through this program over the years to get us to where we’re at. From Joe to all of the assistants that have been through here at times, and the staff we have now is just absolutely incredible.”
Mattinson led the Cowgirls to 17 wins a season ago, but only one of those came in the conference tournament as Boise State again bounced UW in the quarterfinals. UW entered this year’s tournament just one game above .500 and having not played in 22 days because of COVID-related cancellations.
But the Cowgirls possessed something no other league team had: the conference’s top defense. In four consecutive days, UW crushed Utah State, suffocated UNLV, finally got past Boise State and clamped down on Fresno State all the way to the final second in Wednesday’s title bout.
With the Cowgirls clinging to a 59-56 lead, junior forward Alba Sanchez Ramos blocked Haley Cavinder’s 3-pointer as time expired. As the tournament’s No. 7 seed, UW became the lowest seed to ever cut down the nets.
And the moment Mattinson had been dreaming about for years was finally reality.
“(Our players) were talking about how they were going to make the play defensively. They were talking about what it’s going to look like,” Mattinson said. “Once again, they were embracing the challenge instead of shying away from the challenge. I told them in the last timeout, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I know you guys are going to make the right thing happen.’ And we did.”
The tournament title earned UW the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, something the Cowgirls haven’t been a part of since that 2007-08 season. UW will find out Monday who and where they’ll play in the opening round, which is slated to begin March 21.
That gives Mattinson a few more days to enjoy finally bringing a Mountain West tournament title home.