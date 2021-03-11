For Wyoming's own Gerald Mattinson, delivering a historic title is 'extra special'

But winning it all in Vegas proved to be elusive. Usually the furthest UW got was the semifinals. It looked like the Cowgirls might break through in 2019 when UW reached the tournament finals for the first time, but Boise State, then in the midst of four consecutive tournament championships, only added to the Cowgirls’ years of frustration in Vegas with a 17-point win.

When Legerski retired shortly thereafter as the Cowgirls’ all-time winningest coach, Mattinson got his first shot at the helm of the program after UW athletic director Tom Burman promoted him to the head job.

“I tell people -- and they think I’m joking -- when we’re at the Double A (Arena-Auditorium) and as, a Wyoming person, I walk down that tunnel to go coach a game, I still get shivers and goosebumps up and down my arms because it’s just so special,” Mattinson said. “The state is such a special place. The fans are special. And me, I’m just a small part of this whole thing.

“We’ve got to go back and give a lot of people a lot of credit through this program over the years to get us to where we’re at. From Joe to all of the assistants that have been through here at times, and the staff we have now is just absolutely incredible.”