Former Cowgirl Alba Sanchez Ramos signs to play basketball in Spain

Alba Sanchez Ramos, who finished her four-year career (2018-22) with the University of Wyoming women's basketball team this past season, has signed a two-year contract to play professionally in the Spanish Basketball Federation.

The 6-foot guard will play for Baloncesto Leganés in her hometown of Madrid. Sanchez Ramos averaged 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season to help the Cowgirls (17-13) reach the third round of the WNIT.

She started 82 games during her UW career, in which she averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Cowgirls were 73-44 during Sanchez Ramos's career, advancing to the WNIT quarterfinals in 2019 and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2021.