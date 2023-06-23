LARAMIE – Why is Reggie Slater calling me?

The thought went through Aubrey Vandiver’s mind when her father’s former college rival and longtime friend reached out this winter.

Slater, the Cowboys’ all-time leading rebounder and a member of the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee, wanted to break the good news to Vandiver that she will be enshrined with the 2023 class on Sept. 1.

Vandiver was a three-time all-Mountain West selection and was the 2010-11 conference player of the year after averaging 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as a senior.

“I was truly surprised,” Vandiver said. “Reggie Slater was the one that got to call me, and I grew up knowing him. So, when he called me out of the blue, I was out running and I didn’t know what it was, and then he told me and it was really just true surprise and excitement.”

After spending her early childhood in Italy and Spain where her father was playing professionally, the family moved to Laramie in 2002 when Shaun Vandiver became a graduate assistant under Steve McClain before taking full-time assistant positions at Northern Colorado (2003-04), Bowling Green (2004-05) and then returning to UW.

“Growing up she was just a competitor. She competed. I can say that about all my kids” Shaun Vandiver said of Aubrey, whose sister Amber and brother Garin played at Emporia State. She has another sister, Alessandra, and a brother, Gage. “But when I was playing in Madrid, Aubrey was the only girl playing on a boys soccer team. As a goalie. That was tough, and she learned to compete at an early age.”

Shaun Vandiver said he just wanted Aubrey “to do whatever made her happy,” but he took a lot of pride in watching her play in front of huge crowds in the Dome of Doom and in the Pit at the NCAA Tournament.

Vandiver, who starred at Laramie High School during Shaun’s second stint with the Pokes, planned to play at the University of Denver and was also interested in the Air Force until playing pick-up basketball in the summer with Joe Legerski’s talented Cowgirls, which included Hanna Zavecz, Dominique Sisk and Megan McGuffey.

“I was welcomed immediately, and they were really friendly despite me being in high school,” Vandiver said. “That really kind of factored into my decision. Obviously, getting to play in front of my parents and locally also played a part in that, but the connection with the other girls on the team really led to me choosing Wyoming.

“I remember I asked Coach Joe, ‘Hey, are you going to be here for a while?’ Because I’ve moved around so much and I wanted some stability and he was like, ‘Yep, I’m gonna be here.” All those factors kind of came together and sealed the deal.”

Vandiver averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds as a true freshman on the legendary UW team that finished 27-9 overall and won the WNIT championship game over Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 15,462 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The loaded 2006-07 team was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 2017.

“That year there was a lot of excitement and when we (lost in the) Mountain West Conference Tournament, it was like, OK, is the season done?” Vandiver said. “Then we got into the WNIT and with every win the (momentum) built. The fans showing up, that increased, so by the end we were able to be able to look up and see the Arena-Auditorium full. Even just leaving shoot-around practice that day and seeing people already lined up in the cold to come see a women’s basketball game in Wyoming that was just really incredible. My first year at the school it was really cool to be part of that moment and that team.”

Vandiver averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore, which ranked third on the team behind Zavecz (13.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Justyna Podziemska (13.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg).

The 2007-08 Cowgirls, who were ranked in The Associated Press poll after starting the season 18-1 with road wins at Wisconsin and Iowa, earned the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. UW finished 24-7 overall after losing to Pittsburgh in the first round.

“That was truly kind of like a cherry on top of what we did the previous year,” Vandiver said of receiving an at-large invitation despite finishing third in the conference. “When our Mountain West Conference Tournament run was cut short, we were waiting and hoping and then eventually hearing ‘Wyoming’ called that was really kind of just once again another awesome team to be a part of.”

Vandiver, who was considering leaving school early to join the Marines, redshirted during the 2008-09 season while getting over a bout of mononucleosis and the Cowgirls finished 16-14 overall and 8-8 in the MW without her.

“That year Aubrey had to sit out was hard because it was her body betraying her,” Shaun Vandiver said. “It wasn’t an injury like an ankle or a knee. But it all worked out.”

UW bounced back with a 21-12 campaign and another WNIT appearance in 2009-10 with Vandiver averaging 14.5 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead a new cast of standouts that included Hillary Carlson, Emma Langford, Jade Kennedy, Kristen Scheffler and Chaundra Sewell.

“Coach Joe and his staff just really did a great job of bringing fantastic people in,” Vandiver said. “So, it just made the experience that much better.”

Vandiver led the Cowgirls to a 24-9 record as a senior and finished her four healthy seasons with a third WNIT run to go with the historic NCAA Tournament appearance. She recorded 27 double-doubles in 2010-11 and was named a MW Scholar-Athlete in addition to conference player of the year.

“Being around all those amazing people, I mean, Hannah (Zavecz) was incredible, really everybody on the team was competitive and pushed each other,” Vandiver said. “I think that’s why eventually I was fortunate enough to be selected the conference player of the year truly just because of my teammates pushing me and the success we had as a team.

“Coach Joe, we talked about individual success only comes from team success. Being in the Army now, it’s very true. It’s about the team and looking back, I’m really grateful that WNIT (championship) team got inducted because that was a really special moment to be recognized for the efforts of the team.”

Life went full circle for Vandiver, who returned to Italy as a professional player before pursuing a military career. She is currently a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and recently took charge of a company stationed in Kansas.

Shaun Vandiver, currently the special assistant to Jeff Linder at UW, is looking forward to Aubrey’s homecoming and hall of fame induction this fall.

“I’m not a super parent,” said Shaun Vandiver, who noted that his wife was the one supporting their daughter at high school games and Cowgirls games while he was on the road with the men’s team. “Aubrey’s mother has been a great influence on her. I know a lot of people see Shaun Vandiver, but Danielle Vandiver has been huge a huge part of this.”