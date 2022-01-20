Fourth quarter proves costly in Wyoming Cowgirls' loss at Boise State

The Wyoming Cowgirls' chance to move into the top half of the Mountain West standings ended in the fourth quarter at Boise State on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls (6-8, 2-3 MW) had a 48-42 lead heading into the final frame, but the Broncos (6-11, 2-4 MW) outscored them 28-11 over the final 10 minutes for a 70-59 victory.

Boise State was 9-of-13 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, while UW was 3-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

McKinley Bradshaw scored 22 points to lead all scorers, with Allyson Fertig, Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis all adding 11. Ellis also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Cowgirls play at Utah State on Saturday.

