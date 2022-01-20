 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Fourth quarter proves costly in Wyoming Cowgirls' loss at Boise State

  • 0

The Wyoming Cowgirls' chance to move into the top half of the Mountain West standings ended in the fourth quarter at Boise State on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls (6-8, 2-3 MW) had a 48-42 lead heading into the final frame, but the Broncos (6-11, 2-4 MW) outscored them 28-11 over the final 10 minutes for a 70-59 victory.

Boise State was 9-of-13 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, while UW was 3-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

McKinley Bradshaw scored 22 points to lead all scorers, with Allyson Fertig, Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis all adding 11. Ellis also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Cowgirls play at Utah State on Saturday.

