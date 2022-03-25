Gerald Mattinson retires, Heather Ezell promoted to Wyoming Cowgirls head coach

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s memorable WNIT run is over.

And so is the Gerald Mattinson era.

The Cowgirls’ head coach is retiring after three years leading the program after serving under Joe Legerski for the previous 16 seasons.

UW athletics director Tom Burman is keeping the job in the family again, announcing top assistant Heather Ezell as the new head coach Friday.

“Just super excited for the opportunity. Huge thank you to Tom Burman and the rest of the athletic department for giving me this opportunity,” said Ezell, who has spent the past seven seasons at UW working for Legerski and then Mattinson. “It’s one of those days where emotions are running crazy because G is retiring and that’s the ending of a really great coach and what he’s done here.

“At the same time, it goes to a high because I have an opportunity to take over the program.”

The changing of the guard came less than 24 hours after the Cowgirls’ excruciating 82-81 triple-overtime loss to UCLA in front of a crowd of 4,297 at the Arena-Auditorium.

"Coach Ezell has been a part of this program for the past seven years and knows the Cowgirl basketball culture," Burman said. "She has the work ethic, attitude and relationships with our student-athletes to keep this program operating at the highest level. She knows what it takes to be successful at this university and in the Mountain West Conference."

The Cowgirls (17-13) – who defeated Idaho State 76-73 in overtime and Tulsa 97-90 in triple-overtime to reach the tournament’s Sweet 16 – matched a talented Pac-12 powerhouse punch for punch until running out of time.

Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann scored 21 points each on a combined 17-for-26 (65.4%) shooting to lead UW’s offense.

Allyson Fertig (16 points, 11 rebounds) and McKinley Bradshaw (14 points, 12 rebounds) each finished with double-doubles.

“They’re a really well-coached team and they really had our respect,” longtime UCLA head coach Cori Close said. “Their ability to catch and shoot in really critical moments, I thought (Sanchez Ramos) hit such critical, timely jump shots. Those are hard shots.

“I think they just kept stepping up time and time again. They really know who they are and kept with their identity.”

UW’s identity is expected to remain intact with Ezell as head coach. The former Iowa State star has been a part of one NCAA Tournament and three WNIT teams during her time in Laramie.

Ezell is expected to keep assistants Ryan Larsen and Fallon Lewis on the staff.

“All of us get along so well. It’s not a big deal to go from a Sunday three-overtime game to Monday morning going, ‘Let’s sit and have coffee together and chat,’” Ezell said. “That’s how we do it with all of us. I think that continuity we built is huge and it helps that we’re staying with it and are going to continue for the next hopefully handful of years.”

Mattinson posted a 48-35 (.578) record in his three years as head coach, which included winning the program’s first Mountain West Tournament championship last year before losing to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

"The future is bright," Mattinson said after his final game.

Legerski was 314-186 (.628) during his 16 years as head coach, which included a WNIT championship in 2007 and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2008.

“It’s hard for words to explain it,” Ezell said of learning the ins and outs of the program and the MW from her two predecessors. “To be able to come here and work under Joe was huge, but then to be able to continue to work under G was huger probably. I think being able to learn from people like them and what they’ve done and the success that they have been a part of, you can only try to soak in.

“I was trying to be a sponge for as long as I could and for as long as they would let me soak in their knowledge and what they’ve been able to do and just keep learning from them.”

Sanchez Ramos, Weidemann and fellow senior Tommi Olson will have to decide whether to move on or use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

UW has two gifted homegrown gems to build around in Fertig, the 6-foot-4 Mountain West freshman of the year from Douglas, and Bradshaw, the team’s leading scorer and an all-MW selection from Lyman.

Freshman guard Emily Mellema accrued some valuable experience down the stretch along with sophomore bigs Grace Ellis, Paula Salazar and Marta Savic. Sophomore shooting guard Ola Ustowska will be another key piece to the puzzle as she makes her way back from a season-ending knee injury.

UW has signed two players in the 2022 recruiting class in guard Grace Moyers of Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar of Boise, Idaho.

“Just looking forward to it and can’t wait to get going, honestly,” Ezell said.

