Gerald Mattinson to coach Wyoming women's basketball for at least one more season

Burman said Mattinson hasn’t made a decision regarding his future beyond next season, but Mattinson will be 63 years old once the 2021-22 season ends, or two years older than Legerski was when he walked away two springs ago. Between his time as an assistant and head coach, Mattinson has spent 18 seasons on the Cowgirls’ bench. The Rock Springs native has been coaching for three decades.

“It’ll be up to him,” Burman said. “We’ll sit down, talk about it and see what he wants to do. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s not here for a long stretch.”

Burman said those conversations will likely happen sometime this fall, but Mattinson has at least one more season at UW in which he will try to help the Cowgirls build on last season’s magical run. One thing working in Mattinson’s favor is a seasoned roster that’s set to return the bulk of its significant contributors from a team that went from an 8-9 record late last season to becoming the lowest seed (No. 7) to ever capture the Mountain West women’s tournament crown.