Heather Ezell reflects on "whirlwind" first month as Wyoming Cowgirls head coach

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell took a couple of moments to catch her breath in her new office Tuesday.

“It has kind of been a whirlwind just trying to get everything done,” Ezell said of her schedule since being promoted to be the Wyoming women’s basketball head coach on March 25.

Moments earlier, Ezell announced the hiring of Brooke Atkinson as her new assistant. She promoted Ryan Larsen to associate head coach last Friday.

Ezell also signed her contract and landed Kansas State transfer Malene Pedersen last week.

The Cowgirls still have a couple scholarships available and the coaching staff is looking to add at least one more player for the 2022-23 season.

“That’s been the crazy piece,” Ezell said of the return of in-person recruiting after two years of Zoom interaction with prospects. “I think the last two weeks almost every day we’ve had something going on either recruiting or trying to get the new assistant.”

The program has a lot of momentum after the Cowgirls won nine of their last 11 regular-season games and advanced to the third round of the WNIT.

During Gerald Mattinson’s three seasons as head coach, UW finished tied for third in the Mountain West twice and won the conference tournament for the first time to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ezell wants to keep the bar set high moving forward.

“We’ve been playing well when it matters,” Ezell said of the Cowgirls’ knack for peaking in February and March under Mattinson. “We’ve really been pushing to our kids, let’s do that a little bit sooner so that we better prepare ourselves for the tournament. We love playing in the postseason, but their goal is to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

“Even though we had a really good run in the WNIT, I think a few of them were disappointed in the sense that they wanted to get back to that NCAA Tournament.”

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann, who played for Joe Legerski as true freshmen, will run it back as super seniors to help Ezell’s transition.

“Our players look up to those two quite a bit,” Ezell said. “We talk about how they set the tone every day in practice for us of, ‘Hey, this is how hard we have to work and this is the way we do things.’

“Having that leadership day in, day out in the locker room behind closed doors is huge.”

Ezell also has an emerging star in the post to build around in Allyson Fertig. The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds to earn MW freshman of the year honors.

If Fertig can develop some additional post moves and a consistent mid-range jump shot, which is the focus this offseason, she will be virtually unstoppable.

“She’s the easiest kid to coach,” Ezell said. “She wants to get better, she takes everything you say and tries to apply it. That’s huge for a player at her age. She did things I don’t think anybody expected. Now it’s up to her to keep growing with that, to not be satisfied and keep taking those next steps.”

UW must replace the team’s only other senior, Alba Sanchez Ramos, who will graduate this spring and head back to Spain.

McKinley Bradshaw’s decision to graduate after her junior year and begin her Mormon mission means the Cowgirls will have to replace their leading scorer by committee. The former Lyman High standout averaged 14.9 points last season, including 16.9 points in MW games.

“There’s definitely not one person that can replace McKinley Bradshaw and what she did for our program, but we’re trying,” Ezell said. “That’s what we’re looking at now in our work recruiting, and we obviously have some young kids that can step up.”

Emily Mellema appeared in 30 games as a true freshman and played a significant role during the team’s late-season push after Ola Ustowska suffered a knee injury. Tess Barnes played in 19 games as a true freshman.

Now both of Fertig’s classmates also have a chance to step into the spotlight in the absence of Bradshaw.

“I can tell between Emily and Tess right now, they’re our two best players in spring workouts because of their confidence,” Ezell said. “They’re really showing out. They’re growing and they’re understanding and they’re getting it. …

“Ola is doing a great job with her rehab. Obviously, she has to stick with it now and be able to continue that so she’s ready for the fall.”

UW signed two more guards in the 2022 recruiting class – Grace Moyers of Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar of Boise, Idaho.

Veteran forwards Grace Ellis, Paula Salazar and Marta Savic add some depth and versatility behind Fertig.

The continuity on the staff will continue with Larsen and assistant Fallon Lewis each entering their fourth season on the UW bench.

Atkinson was the head coach at New Mexico State the past five years, where she earned WAC coach of the year honors in 2017-18, after three seasons as a Colorado State assistant when the Rams won three consecutive MW titles.

“It eases the transition for everybody when you’ve got our players seeing all the same faces,” Ezell said. “And Brooke is a huge asset who will be bringing a lot of experience to the coaching staff.”

The Cowgirls are still going to run the motion offense and play stifling defense under Ezell, who was an assistant for four years under Legerski before working for Mattinson the past three years.

“Those two things are going to be staples that have been here since Joe was here,” Ezell said. “We’re going to keep building on that and just add a couple little pieces with our offensive and defensive game plans.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.