Heather Ezell to take leave of absence ahead of Cowgirls' road trip

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls will be heading into Big Ten territory with some confidence but without head coach Heather Ezell.
Wyoming announced Saturday that Ezell, who is pregnant, will be taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on her health and the health of the baby.
Associate head coach Ryan Larsen will assume the interim role during Ezell’s absence.
The Cowgirls (6-3), who have won four consecutive games, will play Nebraska on Sunday in the program’s penultimate non-conference game of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln (1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus).
UW is 0-7 all-time against the Cornhuskers (8-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten), including a 72-61 loss last season.
Quinn Weidemann, who leads the team in scoring (13.0 ppg), is from Omaha.
“Quinn has another chance to go back there, close to home for her, and get another shot at Nebraska, her kind of hometown team in a sense,” Ezell said last week. “I think our kids will have good focus. It will be nice because finals will be behind them, and they can come in and be ready to go.”
Since the 66-64 loss to Gonzaga, currently ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, UW has won six of its last seven games.
The Cowgirls finished off a three-game home stand with a 72-43 victory over Kansas City last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West freshman of the week after dropping 20 points on the Roos.
“We have good confidence and that’s important going into the games we have coming up. It’s good that we have a four-game winning streak,” Pedersen said. “I’m excited, I think all of us are. Nebraska is a really good team, and we’ve got to be ready.”
The Huskers are led by Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley, who is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 assists. Weidemann will have to do a good job defending the reigning Big Ten player of the week.
UW center Allyson Fertig had 16 points and nine rebounds last season against Nebraska in her second career start. The sophomore is averaging 9.9 points and 9.2 rebounds this season.
“We always have so much faith in Allyson and she really showed what she was capable of,” Weidemann said after Fertig finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks during a quality win over Montana State on Dec. 2. “I know she would probably say she hasn’t had the best scoring games in the last couple games, but she really came out focused and did the job.”
The Cowgirls will conclude non-conference play Tuesday with another true road game at Wichita State before opening the MW slate at UNLV.