Jaye Johnson hits game-winner to lift Wyoming Cowgirls over Fresno State

Jaye Johnson scored on a put-back at the buzzer to lift Wyoming to a 65-63 victory over Fresno State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Johnson, a former standout at Natrona County High School and Casper College, rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Quinn Weidemann and scored the game-winner to give the Cowgirls (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) their third consecutive victory.

“Instead of calling a timeout, I had a really good feeling with the ball in Quinn's hands," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release. "I thought we got a good look and it came off the right way and Jaye was there. Great effort. We talk about playing 40 minutes and you got to make every play during all 40 minutes.”

Before Johnson's late-game heroics, Fresno State was in position to send the game to overtime when Haley Cavinder hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 63-all. Cavinder finished with a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 MW).

Fresno State led 49-44 entering the fourth quarter and extended the margin to 53-47 with 7:41 remaining, but UW went on a 10-0 run to take the lead. Alba Sanchez Ramos capped the run with a put-back off a Johnson miss.