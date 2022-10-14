Last dance: Tommi Olson, Quinn Weidemann return to cap storied Cowgirl careers

LARAMIE – They are the gift that keeps on giving to new Wyoming women’s basketball coaches.

Joe Legerski left them for Gerald Mattinson.

Now Heather Ezell gets to enjoy a bonus ride with Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann, the two constants throughout this five-year run of leadership change within the program.

The unbreakable backcourt mates made the joint decision to lead the 2022-23 Cowgirls as super seniors.

“My staff just got bigger by two,” Ezell said of her reaction when Olson and Wiedemann decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic. “And even better, they get to play. We’re adding more and more to their leadership roles, and in a sense they are coaches on the floor.

“Now when things aren’t going well, it’s not going to be me dealing with it every time. It’s going to be, ‘You two take care of this, you guys get them going, you guys have a little team huddle and take care of it.’”

Olson and Weidemann played for Legerski during his 16th and final season at UW.

"I was young," Weidemann said of the experience. "I look at pictures and I don’t even look like the same person anymore. I think all three of the coaches that I have played for have been very similar. They’ve all learned from each other and there hasn’t really been much of a difference in my five years here from coach to coach.

"Freshman year is hard to even remember what went on because it was so long ago."

The 2018-19 squad finished 25-9, losing a heartbreaker to Boise State in the MW Tournament championship and then to eventual WNIT champion Arizona in the quarterfinals of the postseason tournament.

A bond was formed between the two true freshmen.

“Moved in, saw her day one or day two, been best friends and inseparable ever since,” Olson said of her relationship with Weidemann.

After Legerski retired, Mattinson, his right-hand assistant throughout his 314 victories and nine postseason runs at UW, was promoted to head coach.

The Cowgirls won the MW Tournament, made the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance, had two third-place finishes in the conference and made two WNIT runs during Mattinson’s three-year reign.

Olson and Weidemann established themselves as two of the greatest players in program history along the way while sharing the spotlight in the backcourt.

“My best friend,” Weidemann said of Olson. “She will be my maid of honor for my wedding. I love her. We have been best friends for five years.”

Mattinson retired before the sting of the Cowgirls’ triple-overtime loss to UCLA – the same Pac-12 power that ended UW’s previous season in the NCAA Tournament – had subsided.

When Ezell was promoted on the same day, the decision to come back was suddenly obvious for Olson and Weidemann.

“Honestly, I think it was a best-case scenario with all of the coaching changes,” Olson said. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have had both new head coaches be assistant coaches. It just helps me personally in taking that next step and trusting them because I already have that relationship with them. I know they’re not going to lead me astray or tell me something I can’t handle.

“That’s one of the things I really want to thank (athletics director) Tom Burman for because I don’t think I would have stayed if it would have been out of house.”

Olson is pursuing a master’s degree in health services administration this season, and Weidemann is finishing her MBA.

So the scholarships are being put to good use on and off the court.

“It was an easy decision,” Weidemann said. “I wanted to play for Coach Heather, and the education obviously is huge.”

Both players will have an opportunity to etch their names deeper in the record books this season.

Olson is 12th on UW’s all-time list in steals (147) and 14th in assists (281). The 5-foot-6 point guard from Worland was 10th in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.65) last season.

Weidemann is seventh all-time in made 3-pointers (198), fourth in career 3-point percentage (.410), second in career free-throw percentage (.866), 18th in assists (245) and 21st in points (1,113).

The 5-9 guard from Omaha, Nebraska, also is a two-time all-MW defensive team selection.

“I kind of had an idea they were coming back, but when they confirmed it, that was great,” said center Allyson Fertig, the 2021-22 MW freshman of the year. “Having that experience back on the team, especially those two, they’re just great leaders.

"I’m excited for this year to see what they do because they’ve gotten better as well and they were already so good.”

Olson and Weidemann are the only seniors on a roster that includes two freshmen, four sophomores and five juniors.

“That’s a big thing for me last year and even now, having them get me ready and get us all ready to have a team next year without them,” said sophomore Emily Mellema, who is expected to take over the starting point guard role when Olson is gone. “But right now it’s really nice to look up to them. They really set the tone for what this program is about.”

Any fans that missed the dynamic duo’s senior night last season will get another chance to celebrate the careers of Olson and Weidemann before the regular-season finale against rival Colorado State on Feb. 25 at the Arena-Auditorium.

“Two senior nights!” Olson said with laugh.

But not before they focus on unfinished business.

The Cowgirls, picked to finish fourth in the preseason Mountain West poll, have a goal of winning a conference championship and delivering the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Whatever happens, Olson and Weidemann plan to enjoy this last dance on the hardwood together.

“At the end of the season I was set on staying, mainly because I wanted to cherish the last moments of being a Wyoming Cowgirl,” Olson said. “Now this is my last time going to San Diego State, this is my last time going to the beach with my team, things like that. That was something I didn’t really do last year because I did have that what-if.

“It was an easy decision and I’m excited to make it a memorable one and cherish those last moments.”