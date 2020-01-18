You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
League-leading Fresno State overpowers Wyoming Cowgirls
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

League-leading Fresno State overpowers Wyoming Cowgirls

{{featured_button_text}}

Fresno State opened the game on a 9-0 run and led 30-11 after the first quarter on its way to an 89-59 victory over the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday in Fresno, California.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 MW) got solid games off the bench from freshmen Jaeden Vaifanua and McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), who combined to score 26 points. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 11 points and senior Taylor Rusk 10 for UW, which shot just 34.4 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 14-4 overall and remained atop the league standings at 7-0, got 20 points from Hanna Cavinder and 19 from Haley Cavinder.

Wyoming hosts San Diego State on Wednesday.

Jaeden Vaifanua

Vaifanua
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News