League-leading Fresno State overpowers Wyoming Cowgirls

Fresno State opened the game on a 9-0 run and led 30-11 after the first quarter on its way to an 89-59 victory over the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday in Fresno, California.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 MW) got solid games off the bench from freshmen Jaeden Vaifanua and McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), who combined to score 26 points. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 11 points and senior Taylor Rusk 10 for UW, which shot just 34.4 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 14-4 overall and remained atop the league standings at 7-0, got 20 points from Hanna Cavinder and 19 from Haley Cavinder.

Wyoming hosts San Diego State on Wednesday.

