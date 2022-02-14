McKinley Bradshaw scores career-high 33 to lead Cowgirls over Spartans

McKinley Bradshaw scored a career-high with 33 points to lead the Wyoming Cowgirls to their fourth consecutive victory -- an 84-64 road win at San Jose State on Monday.

Bradshaw, the 5-foot-11 junior from Lyman, was 13-of-21 from the field, including a 4-of-6 performance behind the arc. Freshman Allyson Fertig added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls (12-10, 8-5 Mountain West) took the control of the game in the second quarter when they outscored the Spartans 26-12 to take a 56-32 lead into the half.

UW was 33-of-57 57.9%) from the field while holding SJSU to 23-of-63 (36.5%) shooting. The Cowgirls play at rival Colorado State on Thursday.

