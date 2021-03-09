More suffocating defense has Cowgirls playing for the Mountain West tournament title

Wyoming's women's basketball team entered the Mountain West Tournament as arguably the league's stingiest team.
The Cowgirls have taken their defensive prowess to another level during their time in Las Vegas, which now has them playing for a championship.
UW smothered Boise State in the teams' semifinal matchup and used a second-half surge to notch its fifth straight win late Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The 53-38 victory advanced the Cowgirls to Wednesday's championship game, where UW, the tournament's No. 7 seed, will take on No. 4 Fresno State.
It matches the deepest run in Mountain West tournament history for the Cowgirls, who have never won the tournament championship. UW also advanced to the finals in 2019 before falling to Boise State, which had won the last four tournament championships.
Dagny Davidsdottir scored a game-high 15 points for the Cowgirls while Quinn Weidemann chipped in 10. The Broncos were no match for a UW defense that entered the postseason giving up the fewest points in the league.
The Cowgirls also began the night with the conference's fifth-best field-goal percentage defense, limiting teams to 39.8% shooting on the season. UW never let Boise State get close to that mark Tuesday, holding the Broncos to just a 28% clip. Boise State went 0-for-10 from 3-point range, and the Cowgirls forced the Broncos into nearly twice as many turnovers (23) as they had field goals (14).
UW is holding teams to 29% shooting (48 of 165) through three tournament games.
Alexis Mark was Boise State's only double-figure scorer with 12 points. Alba Sanchez Ramos added nine points and five rebounds for UW, which outscored the Broncos 25-13 in the third quarter and led by as many as 20.
The teams combined for just one field goal through the first 4 minutes, 29 seconds, setting the tone for the defensive struggle. Boise State made just two of its first 14 shots and had stretches where it missed seven, five and seven consecutive shots.
UW wasn't much better. A day after sinking a tournament-record 15 3s in a quarterfinal win over UNLV, the Cowgirls started 6 of 26 from the field before Weidemann's 3 late in the second quarter gave them an 18-12 halftime lead.
That seemed to be the spark the Cowgirls' offense needed. UW made 11 of its 16 shots in the third quarter to distance itself, ripping off a decisive 23-7 run at one point in the second half.
The Cowgirls also scored 23 points off of all those turnovers, further ensuring a new team will leave Vegas as the tournament champ. UW and Fresno State split their two-game series during the regular season. Both games were decided by a possession.