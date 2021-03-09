More suffocating defense has Cowgirls playing for the Mountain West tournament title

Wyoming's women's basketball team entered the Mountain West Tournament as arguably the league's stingiest team.

The Cowgirls have taken their defensive prowess to another level during their time in Las Vegas, which now has them playing for a championship.

UW smothered Boise State in the teams' semifinal matchup and used a second-half surge to notch its fifth straight win late Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The 53-38 victory advanced the Cowgirls to Wednesday's championship game, where UW, the tournament's No. 7 seed, will take on No. 4 Fresno State.

It matches the deepest run in Mountain West tournament history for the Cowgirls, who have never won the tournament championship. UW also advanced to the finals in 2019 before falling to Boise State, which had won the last four tournament championships.

Dagny Davidsdottir scored a game-high 15 points for the Cowgirls while Quinn Weidemann chipped in 10. The Broncos were no match for a UW defense that entered the postseason giving up the fewest points in the league.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}