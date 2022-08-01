Natalie Baker returns to Wyoming Cowgirls as director of basketball operations

Natalie Baker, who started 83 games during her Wyoming Cowgirls basketball career (2014-18), is returning to the team as the director of basketball operations, it was announced Monday.

Baker graduated in 2018 with a degree in business management and consulting before earning her Master's degree in business administration in 2020 from Colorado Mesa.

Baker is No. 18 on the program's career 3-pointers made list with 109 and No. 23 in career rebounds with 522.

She will work for first-year head coach Heather Ezell, who was hired in March to replace the retired Gerald Mattinson.