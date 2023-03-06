LAS VEGAS – The Cowgirls made sure the clock struck midnight on Cinderella.

Wyoming, the No. 2 seed, opened the Mountain West Tournament with a methodical 72-57 victory over No. 10 San Jose State in the quarterfinal round on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cowgirls (21-9) will play either No. 3 Colorado State or No. 6 Boise State in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Malene Pedersen, the MW freshman of the year, started making the case for conference tournament most valuable player with a career-high 24 points to lead UW.

"She's one of the most composed people I've ever seen play in my whole life," Quinn Weidemann said. "As a freshman coming in and the first day of the tournament doing that, like, I think that's pretty impressive. It's pretty much shown how she's helped us for the last however many months."

Allyson Fertig had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes and the 6-foot-4 center’s backup, Marta Savic, added nine points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

"When Marta plays good, we all play good," said Fertig, who was wearing a new scratch on her forehead after being the focus of SJSU's aggressive, handsy defense. "Having her come in to pick up the slack so I can have a break is really nice."

The Spartans (6-25), who never trailed during their 62-51 upset of No. 7 Air Force in the opening round Sunday night, never led against UW.

SJSU finished 20-for-62 (32.3%) from the field and was out-rebounded 28-19.

"Really excited to be still playing here in the tournament," UW head coach Heather Ezell said. "We have to give these kids a lot of credit, because we talked about coming out and just focusing one game at a time, survive, and advance, and they took care of business tonight."

Grace Ellis completed a three-point play after grabbing an offensive rebound and then found Pedersen for an easy layup to make the score 56-37.

Pedersen capped her performance with four consecutive points to extend UW’s advantage to 58-37 with 7:03 remaining before watching the rest the game from the bench.

"I just try to focus on our game plan, try to focus on what we've been working on for the past month, and not to be disturbed by the surroundings or anything," Pedersen said of her calm performance against SJSU's pressure. "So, I was just being locked in and focused on what we had to get done."

The Cowgirls led 13-6 after a rough opening 10 minutes for both teams on the offensive end.

Weidemann missed the rim on her first two shots before burying a 3-pointer to open the scoring. The Cowgirls led 7-0 after the super senior’s second bucket.

UW took a 13-4 lead on a field goal by Fertig, but the Spartans cut the deficit to seven points when Aarion Nichols scored as the buzzer sounded to end a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 2 seconds.

A 3 by Sidney Richards cut SJSU’s deficit to two points (17-15).

Pedersen answered with UW’s next 10 points, including back-to-back 3s, to make the score 27-16 with 2:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Pedersen had nearly outscored the Spartans in the first half with 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting. The other Cowgirls were just 7-for-21 from the field but Fertig grabbed nine rebounds.

"They just had a very hard team guarding her," Fertig said of Pedersen. "Malene is very good with her body to go around players. It was great to see her perform like she did today and it’s definitely exciting leading up to the next couple games."

UW led 29-16 at the intermission after holding SJSU to 20% shooting from the field, including 1-for-7 behind the arc.

The Cowgirls started to impose their will in the paint in the third quarter. Fertig started the frame off with a point-blank basket. Ellis and Savic made back-to-back field goals to extend the lead to 40-21.

UW cruised the wire-to-wire win despite finishing 4-for-18 (22.2%) on 3s while the Spartans went 7-for-17 (41.2%) behind the arc.

"Watching film and scout obviously we’re bigger than them and stronger than them," Savic said. "We wanted to use our size and we wanted to get the ball into the post and play from there. I think we did that really well."