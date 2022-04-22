Ryan Larsen is elevated to associate head coach of Wyoming Cowgirls' basketball

Wyoming Cowgirls' assistant basketball coach Ryan Larsen was promoted to associated head coach for the program, head coach Heather Ezell announced Friday.

Larsen, who will be in his fourth year with the Cowgirls in the 2022-23 season, has been a part of two postseason trips during his time in Laramie. UW advanced to the NCAA Tournament following the 2020-21 season and advanced to the third round of the WNIT this past season.

“I am very excited to continue to serve Cowgirl Basketball, Wyoming Athletics and represent the University of Wyoming,” Larsen said in a release. “Special thanks to Coach Ezell for entrusting me to work as her associate head coach. Heather is a very talented basketball coach, and our basketball philosophies are aligned. I look forward to continuing the success of Cowgirl Basketball with Heather and the rest of the staff.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.