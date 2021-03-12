Selection Show pep rally for Cowgirls set for Monday

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming on Monday will hold a pep rally to celebrate the women's basketball team's bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The pep rally will be held at the Arena-Auditorium before the tournament bracket is revealed. It is open to the public. Admission is free.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. before the women's NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 5 p.m. The show will be televised on the arena's video boards. Doors will open at 4 p.m. on the east side of the arena. Seating will be limited, and face masks and social distancing will be required.

The Cowgirls earned the Mountain West's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the conference tournament last week. It will be UW's first trip to the tournament since 2008.

