Short-handed Wyoming Cowgirls suffer 66-60 Mountain West defeat at UNLV

Playing without two starters, the Wyoming women's basketball team saw its second-half rally fall short at UNLV on Friday in a 66-60 Mountain West defeat to the Rebels in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW) were missing leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw and top rebounder Alba Sanchez Ramos and UNLV took advantage. The Rebels (10-3, 2-0 MW) scored the first seven points of the game, led 29-19 at the half and built a 17-point advantage (47-30) late in the third quarter before UW rallied.

Behind Quinn Weidemann and Allyson Fertig, Wyoming cut the deficit to 60-58 with 1:18 remaining, but UNLV held on for the win.

Weidemann finished with a game-high 19 points, five rebounds and five assists; Fertig added 11 points and nine rebounds; and Tommi Olson added 11 points.

The Cowgirls committed a season-high 21 turnovers that led to 17 UNLV points.

UW hosts Boise State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

