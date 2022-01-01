Short-handed Wyoming Cowgirls suffer 66-60 Mountain West defeat at UNLV

Playing without two starters, the Wyoming women's basketball team saw its second-half rally fall short at UNLV on Friday in a 66-60 Mountain West defeat to the Rebels in Las Vegas.
The Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW) were missing leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw and top rebounder Alba Sanchez Ramos and UNLV took advantage. The Rebels (10-3, 2-0 MW) scored the first seven points of the game, led 29-19 at the half and built a 17-point advantage (47-30) late in the third quarter before UW rallied.
Behind Quinn Weidemann and Allyson Fertig, Wyoming cut the deficit to 60-58 with 1:18 remaining, but UNLV held on for the win.
Weidemann finished with a game-high 19 points, five rebounds and five assists; Fertig added 11 points and nine rebounds; and Tommi Olson added 11 points.
The Cowgirls committed a season-high 21 turnovers that led to 17 UNLV points.
UW hosts Boise State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.