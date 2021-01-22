Slow starts dooms Wyoming women's basketball in loss at Nevada on Friday

Nevada led 20-10 after the opening 10 minutes and pushed the advantage to 32-20 at the half. The Cowgirls (6-6, 4-5 Mountain West) battled back in the second half and pulled within 49-46 with 1:33 remaining on McKinley Bradshaw's basket in the paint. But the Wolf Pack went on a 6-0 run over the next minute to put the game away.