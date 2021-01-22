Slow starts dooms Wyoming women's basketball in loss at Nevada on Friday

The Wyoming Cowgirls couldn't overcome a bad first quarter and saw their two-game winning streak end with a 60-52 loss at Nevada on Friday night.
Nevada led 20-10 after the opening 10 minutes and pushed the advantage to 32-20 at the half. The Cowgirls (6-6, 4-5 Mountain West) battled back in the second half and pulled within 49-46 with 1:33 remaining on McKinley Bradshaw's basket in the paint. But the Wolf Pack went on a 6-0 run over the next minute to put the game away.
Alba Sanchez Ramos led UW with 15 points while Quinn Weidemann and Bradshaw added 10 apiece.
The Cowgirls struggled shooting from behind the arc, making just 3 of 21 3-pointers.
The teams finish their two-game series Sunday with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.