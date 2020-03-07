You are the owner of this article.
Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec transferring from Wyoming
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming guard Karla Erjavec drives around Pepperdine's Rose Pflug during their WNIT game last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Erjavec is leaving the program after two seasons.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- A member of Wyoming's women's basketball team is leaving the program.

Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec announced Saturday she will transfer from Wyoming. Erjavec made her announcement via Twitter.

"This university has been an amazing home for the past two years, and I'm so beyond grateful for everything this state, school, and team has given me!!" Erjavec tweeted. "I would like to thank everyone in the state of Wyoming from my team to the coaches, and of course the fans for their overwhelming support and love! As I take this next step in my journey to play for a different school I will always hold Wyoming in a special place in my heart!"

A native of Croatia, Erjavec started 51 of the 55 games she played in for the Cowgirls, including all 33 last season as a true freshman. Erjavec started the first 18 games this season before missing seven straight games with an illness. She came off the bench in UW's last four games, averaging just 11.7 minutes during that span

Erjavec averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebound and 3.1 assists this season. She was named to the Mountain West All-Freshman team after averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season.

UW is awaiting word on a possible postseason tournament bid after a semifinal loss to Boise State in the MW Tournament last week. The Cowgirls are 17-12 on the season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

