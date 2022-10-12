Super senior-led Wyoming Cowgirls looking to make more history in 2022-23

LARAMIE – Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann have experienced just about everything at Wyoming.

They were true freshmen during legendary coach Joe Legerski’s final season leading the program. They cut down the nets in Las Vegas after winning the Mountain West Tournament during the pandemic.

And last season the duo helped finish off Gerald Mattinson’s third and final season as coach with a memorable March run in the WNIT.

So first-year head coach Heather Ezell, an assistant under Legerski and Mattinson, challenged her super seniors to check some new items off the bucket list during the 2022-23 season.

“The question I kept asking them is: What’s your goal this year?” Ezell said during Wednesday’s UW basketball media day event in the Arena-Auditorium. “They both are saying, ‘I want to do something we’ve never done before.’”

That would include winning a MW title and an NCAA Tournament game. No Cowgirls players have ever done that in the program’s history.

UW was picked to finish fourth in the MW preseason poll released Wednesday.

Reigning champion UNLV received 26 of the 28 first-place votes cast by the head coaches and members of the media. New Mexico was second (two first-place votes) and Colorado State was third in the balloting.

“It’s obviously one game at a time, long season, but that is one of my goals,” Olson said of finishing first in the standings. “We won the Mountain West Tournament, hung that banner, but we need a regular-season one. That’s the goal, to hang that next banner.”

The Cowgirls, who were picked to finish fifth the past two seasons, won the conference tournament as a No. 7 seed in 2021 before losing to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After finishing third in the MW regular-season race last season, UW was bounced in the first round of the conference tournament by the rival Rams.

The Cowgirls made one final postseason run with their beloved "Coach G" with an overtime win over Idaho State, a triple-overtime thriller over Tulsa and a triple-overtime heartbreaker to UCLA.

“I’m hoping we take that momentum from March and bring it into the beginning of the season,” Weidemann said. “I feel like we usually start pretty slow and as the season goes on we pick it up. So I’m hoping that we can learn from last season.”

Weidemann averaged 11.0 points and was named to the all-MW defensive team last season. Olson averaged 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

UW also returns 6-foot-4 center Allyson Fertig, the MW’s reigning freshman of the year, who averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds during a dazzling debut campaign.

Sophomore guard Emily Mellema also accrued a lot of experience in the backcourt with Olson and Weidemann.

Grace Ellis will replace graduated forward Alba Sanchez Ramos at the four spot next to Fertig. Paula Salazar (6-3), Tess Barnes (6-2) and Marta Savic (6-1) add some sizable depth to the rotation.

UW must replace leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw (14.9 ppg), who graduated after three years and left to begin an LDS mission.

“For probably the first time in a long time we have depth at every position,” Ezell said. “I can say maybe the only (position) we don’t have is trying to still replace McKinley of course. We’re trying to figure out that whole rotation there, but we have depth everywhere else. I feel really good about the depth that we have where it’s not a big drop off.”

Junior guard Ola Ustowska, who was playing at a high level before suffering a knee injury last season, is ahead of schedule with her recovery and could rejoin the rotation in November.

UW added three newcomers to the roster in transfers Malene Pedersen (Kansas State) and Bailey Wilborn (Maine) and true freshman Grace Moyers, who enrolled early last year and practiced with the team during the spring semester.

“It’s going to be tough, there’s no doubt,” Ezell said of the MW race. “I don’t know how we pick an order this year because with the transfer portal and everything that happens teams change so fast. It’s going to be tough night in and night out.”

UW will host exhibition games against Colorado Christian (Oct. 28) and Sioux Falls (Nov. 5) before opening the regular season on Nov. 11 at North Dakota.

When Olson and Weidemann go through a second senior night ceremony together before the CSU game on Feb. 25 in the Arena-Auditorium, they hope to have more to celebrate after the home finale.

“Our goal is always that Mountain West regular-season title and the (tournament) championship,” Weidemann said. “I’ve told Heather and the coaches before that obviously it’s hard to win in the tournament, we have to get there first, but winning an NCAA game would be amazing.”