Surging Wyoming Cowgirls host reigning Mountain West champion UNLV

LARAMIE – One game at a time.

Ryan Larsen didn’t want the Cowgirls to have that mindset on their three-game road trip.

Wyoming’s interim head coach knew a sweep would set up a high-stakes Mountain West matchup upon the team’s return.

“It's probably not good practice as a coach to look ahead a whole lot, but we did, I'll be honest with you,” Larsen said Wednesday. “Before we went on the trip we talked about, we want to take one game at a time, but if you can get find a way to get three wins on the road, you're really setting yourself up for a good position. …

“The kids are smart, they look ahead, they know what the conference race is, they look at the websites and all that stuff.”

UW posted a dramatic comeback win over Air Force (61-60), handled San Jose State (64-48) and held on against Nevada (57-53) for three road wins in six days.

Now the Cowgirls (12-5, 5-1 MW) will host UNLV on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network) with a chance to get within a half-game of the first-place Rebels (17-2, 7-0 MW) in the standings.

Since opening the conference slate on Dec. 31 with a 73-67 loss at reigning MW champion UNLV, UW has posted five consecutive wins.

“There's a lot of areas we’ve got to shore up on both sides of the floor, but we have good confidence that we can play with them,” Larsen said. “We've played UNLV really well, not just this year, but in years past. So, our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now and they should be really excited for this home stand.”

The Cowgirls trailed by three points and Air Force had possession of the ball with 23 seconds left on Jan. 11 at Clune Arena. UW forced a turnover that led to two made free throws by Quinn Weidemann and forced another turnover that led to Tommi Olson’s game-winning bucket with five seconds left.

“It was pretty improbable," Larsen said. "I don't think I've ever been a part of a game like that, just the way it ended. It certainly set the tone for the start of a great trip.”

After challenging the bench to be more productive, Larsen watched Emily Mellema score 12 points and Marta Savic grab a career-high 15 rebounds to make sure UW didn’t stumble in the “trap game” against the Spartans last Saturday in San Jose.

Then the fatigued Cowgirls built a 16-point lead and held on for the win over the Wolf Pack on Monday night in Reno.

Mellema scored a career-high 16 points to match Allyson Fertig’s 16 points on a night when Weidemann made only one shot – a dagger 3-pointer in the final minutes – to help UW overcome 20 turnovers.

“I'm telling you; we were gassed,” Larsen said. “Mentally, physically, we just didn't have a whole lot left in the tank.”

The Cowgirls and their loyal fan base will have to bring the energy against UNLV, which has won eight consecutive games dating back to a Dec. 18 loss at Oklahoma State.

Weidemann finished with 20 points on 8-for-9 in the first meeting against UNLV with Mellema (13 points) and Tess Barnes (12 points) also scoring in double figures. UW had the lead until getting outscored by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Reigning MW player of the year Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Rebels, who only committed eight turnovers while forcing 17 miscues by the Cowgirls.

UW leads the all-time series 28-27, including an 18-7 edge in Laramie.

The Cowgirls, who host San Diego State on Saturday, will be taking it one big game at a time during this critical home stand.