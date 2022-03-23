Sweet (16) matchup: Wyoming Cowgirls host UCLA Bruins in WNIT

LARAMIE – The WNIT has a history of sending Power 5 programs to the High Plains

Over the last 16 seasons, Wyoming has hosted teams currently in the Big Ten (Nebraska, Wisconsin), Big 12 (Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State), Pac-12 (Oregon State, Oregon, Colorado, Washington State) and SEC (Missouri).

“It has not only rewarded us, but rewarded our fans for their support,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said.

The Cowgirls (17-12), who opened this year’s tournament with entertaining wins over Idaho State (76-73, OT) and Tulsa (97-90, 3OT), will try to give their supporters another thrill against UCLA on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW is 2-2 against Pac-12 teams at home in the WNIT entering the third-round matchup with the Bruins (16-12).

“To keep playing is just fun. You just kind of keep going and keep moving forward and keep getting more opportunities,” Mattinson said. “Maybe when this is done I’ll look back. I don’t remember a situation, and I’ve been around a lot of years, going down the stretch where I’ve been involved with a team playing three of four teams in overtime.

“It has been a good run here at the end. Maybe we keep going a little bit more.”

The Cowgirls started the madness with a 69-63 overtime win over Colorado State on March 2.

After losing to the Border War rival Rams in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal round, Mattinson’s team rallied for two comeback wins in the WNIT.

Quinn Weidemann has scored 48 points in the tournament. Allyson Fertig had 22 points and set a MW freshman record with 18 rebounds during the victory over Tulsa.

McKinley Bradshaw hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force the third overtime and made two more clutch shots as the Cowgirls finally pulled away from the Golden Hurricane.

“Like coach G said, we played smarter, longer and harder,” Fertig said. “I think this will boost our confidence for whoever we play next.”

The Cowgirls have drawn UCLA for the second consecutive postseason after losing 69-48 to the Bruins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

UW was out-rebounded 43-27 during that meeting.

“We didn’t expect the level pf physicality last year in the NCAA Tournament,” Mattinson said. “They were very, very physical at the points of screens. They ran us off our screens, they were able to deter our cuts and things like that.”

UCLA superstar Michaela Onyenwere, who scored 25 points against UW, has moved on to the WNBA. The Cowgirls now have the 6-foot-4 Fertig, the MW freshman of the year, patrolling the paint.

“We’re hoping that her presence inside, her size and length, will help us offensively and defensively,” Mattinson said. “I think if Allyson can stay out of foul trouble her physical presence will help us quite a bit.”

UCLA defeated UC Irvine (61-48) and Air Force (61-45) comfortably at Pauley Pavilion to advance to the WNIT’s Sweet 16.

Forward IImar’I Thomas had 17 points and six rebounds, guard Charisma Osborne scored 13 points and talented wing Angela Dugalic added 11 points to lead the Bruins past the Falcons (19-14).

“We want to be playing our best and this is going to demand our best,” UCLA head coach Cori Close said of the trip to Laramie. “We need to expect ourselves to be playing in championships and right now that opportunity is in the NIT.”

UW, the 2007 WNIT champion, is 19-8 all-time in the tournament, including a 7-4 record against Power 5 programs.

