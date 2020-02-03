'The same formula': Continuity breeding more success for Wyoming women's hoops

LARAMIE — A decade ago, then-Wyoming women’s basketball coach Joe Legerski and Gerald Mattinson, his assistant at the time, tried something a little different.
Known for their defense-first approach, the Cowgirls tinkered with picking up the tempo in an effort to create more possessions and more points. That experiment, Mattinson said, didn’t go so well.
“We’re old-school guys,” said Mattinson, who spent the previous 16 years on Wyoming’s bench as Legerski’s assistant. “I just believe you have a better chance as a player and as a team to control what you do defensively than you do offensively because some nights, it just doesn’t happen for you offensively. But you can control how hard you play and how focused you are defensively.”
In other words, Mattinson’s first team at UW plays a lot like Legerski’s squads.
When Legerski retired after last season as the Cowgirls’ all-time winningest coach, UW athletic director Tom Burman promoted Legerski’s longtime assistant to take over. Using that same identity, Mattinson is getting many of the same results as his predecessor.
“Coaching-wise, I think they’re very similar,” sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann said. “They have very similar attitudes and similar playing styles.”
Fresh off a season in which UW won 25 games for its third straight 20-win season, Mattinson has guided the Cowgirls to an 11-9 record with a 7-4 mark in Mountain West play.
A regular-season conference title is a longshot at this point with everybody looking up at Fresno State, the league’s lone unbeaten in MW play, with seven games left before the MW Tournament, but Wyoming, which is tied with Boise State for fourth place in the league standings, is just two games back of San Jose State for second heading into Wednesday’s game at Boise State.
“I wanted us to be trying to play our best probably about now or in the next couple of weeks,” Mattinson said. “I knew we’d have games all year long where I said somebody’s going to open up the paper and go, ‘Holy cow, Wyoming beat them?’ And then the next time they’re going to open up the paper and go, ‘Holy cow, Wyoming lost to them?’ I hope we’re over that much.”
UW has done it despite losing three starters off last year’s WNIT team, including leading scorer and top 3-point shooter Marta Gomez as well as MW Defensive Player of the Year Bailee Cotton, who nearly averaged a double-double (11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds). Throw in point guard Clara Tapia, and the Cowgirls lost 55.7 percent of their scoring, 67.6 percent of their rebounding and 43.6 percent of their assists off last year’s team.
UW took its lumps early on as a much younger team worked to get comfortable in new roles. There was a three-game losing streak in November and five losses in a span of six games, including three straight in early January that evened the Cowgirls’ league record at 3-3 and dropped them to 7-8 overall.
“I think Coach G gets on us a little bit more, and we need it,” Weidemann said. “I think just the biggest difference is probably how much experience we had last year compared to this year. We have a lot of sophomores playing. We had a lot of seniors last year.”
Four sophomores join senior forward Taylor Rusk in the starting lineup this season, but depth has played as much of a part in UW’s late-season surge as its suffocating identity. Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec started the first 18 games before sustaining an illness she’s still dealing with. Mattinson said he’s not sure when or if Erjavec, who’s averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, will be back this season.
That forced Tommi Olson into the starting lineup, and all the 5-foot-6 Worland native has done in the two games since is average 10.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals. Olson pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds and matched a single-game program record with seven steals in UW’s 80-45 thrashing of SJSU on Saturday that ran the Cowgirls’ winning streak to three.
The Cowgirls’ defense has been its usual stingy self. UW, which ranks in the top 4 in the MW in points allowed, field-goal percentage defense and rebounding margin, is allowing just 55.3 points on average during its winning streak, but the Cowgirls are also averaging 75.3 points — nearly 11 points more than their season average (64.6).
“Last year, we relied a lot on our defense. This year, we rely heavily on our defense,” Mattinson said. “I think we’ve become a very, very good defensive team. And we’re starting to find ourselves I hope a little bit offensively. That’s a lot like we’ve been. It’s been the same formula probably for the last four or five years.”
Forward Tereza Vitulova (14.2) is the only Cowgirl averaging double figures on the season, but fellow bigs Jaeden Vaifanua (career-high 20 points) and Selale Kepenc (12) combined for 32 points against SJSU’s zone defense. UW made a habit of attacking the middle of it and outscored SJSU 54-18 in the paint and 41-18 off the bench on the way to its most lopsided conference win of the season.
“I think our team does a really good job of when something’s working just to keep going to it,” Vaifanua said. “We did that well.”
So here the Cowgirls are, in position for another winning season, though pulling it off won’t be easy. UW still has trips to Colorado State and Nevada as well as the regular-season finale against Fresno State left on the schedule. The Cowgirls have also never pulled off a season sweep of Boise, but if they’re able to do it Wednesday, they’ll match their longest winning streak of the season.
A win would also keep them in the top 5 of the league standings, which would keep them in line for a first-round bye in the MW Tournament, and keep hope alive for a fourth straight postseason appearance. Not that anyone expected anything different with Mattinson at the helm.
“He expects a really good season, a winning season,” Weidemann said. “I don’t think that’s changed at all.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.