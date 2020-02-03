'The same formula': Continuity breeding more success for Wyoming women's hoops

“Last year, we relied a lot on our defense. This year, we rely heavily on our defense,” Mattinson said. “I think we’ve become a very, very good defensive team. And we’re starting to find ourselves I hope a little bit offensively. That’s a lot like we’ve been. It’s been the same formula probably for the last four or five years.”

Forward Tereza Vitulova (14.2) is the only Cowgirl averaging double figures on the season, but fellow bigs Jaeden Vaifanua (career-high 20 points) and Selale Kepenc (12) combined for 32 points against SJSU’s zone defense. UW made a habit of attacking the middle of it and outscored SJSU 54-18 in the paint and 41-18 off the bench on the way to its most lopsided conference win of the season.

“I think our team does a really good job of when something’s working just to keep going to it,” Vaifanua said. “We did that well.”

So here the Cowgirls are, in position for another winning season, though pulling it off won’t be easy. UW still has trips to Colorado State and Nevada as well as the regular-season finale against Fresno State left on the schedule. The Cowgirls have also never pulled off a season sweep of Boise, but if they’re able to do it Wednesday, they’ll match their longest winning streak of the season.