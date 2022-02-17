 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Third quarter proves costly in Wyoming Cowgirls' loss at Colorado State

  • 0

The Wyoming Cowgirls' four-game winning streak came to an end Thursday with a 56-45 loss at rival Colorado State.

The Cowgirls (12-11, 8-6 Mountain West) and Rams were tied at the half (21-21), but CSU outscored UW 24-12 in the third quarter and led by as many as 17 points in the fourth.

Wyoming struggle offensively, finishing 17-of-62 (27.4%) from the field while the Rams (14-11, 8-6) were 22-of-55 (40.0%).

Tommi Olson led UW with nine points, with Allyson Fertig and Alba Sanchez Ramos adding eight points apiece. Fertig also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Cowgirls, who are tied with CSU and Air Force for fourth place in the MW standings, host UNLV on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

