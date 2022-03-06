 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Three Wyoming Cowgirls earn all-Mountain West honors

  • Updated
  • 0

LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming Cowgirls, including two homegrown standouts, received Mountain West honors Sunday.

McKinley Bradshaw was named to the all-MW team, Allyson Fertig was named the MW freshman of the year and Quinn Weidemann was named to the all-MW defensive team.

Bradshaw, a junior guard from Lyman, led the team and was fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

Fertig, the first MW freshman of the year in program history, averaged 10.1 points and a team-best 9.5 rebounds per game in league play. The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas was the conference's freshman of the week five times during the regular season.

Weidemann, who was also named to the all-defensive team last season, spearheaded the league’s second-best scoring defense this season. The Cowgirls allowed just over 60 points per game.

The senior from Omaha, Nebraska, held five of the MW’s top-12 scorers below their season-scoring averages in their matchups against UW this season. Weidemann averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in MW play.

People are also reading…

The three all-conference honors are the most for UW since the 2018-19 season.

The third-seeded Cowgirls play the No. 6 Colorado State-No. 11 San Jose State winner in the quarterfinal round of the MW Tournament at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

+2 
McKinley Bradshaw 2021 headshot

Bradshaw
+2 
Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
+2 
Quinn Weidemann 2021 headshot

Weidemann

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News