Tommi Olson's career day helps Cowgirls notch road win over Utah State

The University of Wyoming Cowgirls pulled ahead early and held off Utah State's late rush for a successful 65-54 conference road victory late Wednesday in Logan, Utah. Wyoming jumped out to a 30-23 lead at halftime and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game.

Worland native Tommi Olson earned her first career start and played 39 of 40 possible minutes, tallying eight rebounds, seven assists and four points in the process. Cowgirls sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a game-high 21, reaching at least 20 points for the fifth time this season.

Cowgirls senior Taylor Rusk became just the fifth person in program history to record both 1,000 points and 300 assists when she achieved the latter in Wednesday's win. She finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Cowgirls (10-9, 6-4 Mountain West) return to Laramie to host San Jose State at Arena-Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

