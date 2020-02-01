Tommi Olson's career day ignites Wyoming's rout of San Jose State

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s women’s basketball team was down a starter against the Mountain West’s second-best team from a record standpoint.

But one of Wyoming’s own was more than good enough to make up for it and got plenty of help as the Cowgirls kept pace near the top of the league standings in the process.

Wyoming shot 50 percent from the floor and held the league’s highest-scoring team to 32 points below its average, cruising past San Jose State for an 80-45 win Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming remained four games back of unbeaten Fresno State atop the MW standings pending the outcomes of the rest of Saturday’s league games but moved just two games back of the Spartans for second place with seven games left before the MW Tournament.

“I don’t know what I expected (coming into the season),” said Gerald Mattinson, who’s in his first season as Wyoming’s head coach after being promoted following Joe Legerski’s retirement. “All I wanted to do, to be honest with you, is I wanted us to try to get better and better and better and better as the year went on. I wanted us to be trying to play our best probably about now or in the next couple of weeks.”