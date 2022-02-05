Tommi Olson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Cowgirls to road win over Lobos

Tommi Olson picked a good time to score her first points of the game. The senior guard made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Wyoming to a 60-59 upset of conference-leading New Mexico on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Olson's bucket off an assist from Quinn Weidemann capped a game-ending 8-0 run for the Cowgirls (9-10, 5-5 Mountain West). Olson also finished with six assists and five rebounds while Weidemann had a career-high eight assists.

Freshman Allyson Fertig scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. Junior McKinley Bradshaw added 16 points.

Antonia Anderson had 14 points to lead the Lobos (19-6, 6-2 MW).

UW hosts San Jose State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

