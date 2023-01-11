Tommi Olson's late basket lifts Wyoming Cowgirls to road win at Air Force

Tommi Olson hit a layup with six seconds remaining to lift the Wyoming Cowgirls to a 61-60 victory Wednesday at Air Force.

The Cowgirls trailed 60-57 with 23 seconds to play before Quinn Weidemann made two free throws to make it 60-59 with 16 seconds on the clock. Following an Air Force turnover, the Cowgirls got the ball to Olson, who hit the game-winner.

“We executed the last 23 seconds better than we did the whole fourth quarter,” interim coach Ryan Larsen said in a release.

It was the third consecutive victory for UW (10-5, 3-1 Mountain West) after they opened MW play with a tough 73-67 defeat at defending conference champ UNLV on Dec. 29.

Weidemann finished with 17 points to lead the Cowgirls, with Allyson Fertig adding 14 points and seven rebounds and Malene Pedersen scoring 10 points and handing out seven assists.

UW's road trip continues Saturday at San Jose State.