Transfers headline spring additions to Cowgirls' 2020 recruiting class

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s women’s basketball program finalized its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday, which included the addition of two transfers.
Iris Tsafara and graduate transfer Dagny Davidsdottir were among five players signed by UW coach Gerald Mattinson and his staff during the spring signing period. Guard Ola Ustowska and forwards Marta Savic and Paula Salazar also signed with the Cowgirls, bringing their class total to eight.
A 6-foot wing, Tsafara redshirted during one season at South Florida after signing with the Bulls out of Athens, Greece. Davidsdottir, a native of Iceland, comes to UW with one year of eligibility left after beginning her career at Niagara. A 6-1 forward, Davidsdottir started 26 of the 57 games she played the last two seasons and averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Purple Eagles this past season.
“She is a graduate transfer from Niagara, and she will get a master’s in finance here at Wyoming,” Mattinson said of Davidsdottir in a release. “She’s a very hard-working, journeyman-type player. She’s a very high IQ basketball player, understands positioning and situations and has very good skills to score in a variety of ways.”
Savic signed with UW out of Croatia. Salazar, the tallest signee of the bunch at 6-3, is a stretch forward who hails from Barcelona.
“Paula is a long, athletic player that can step out and shoot the 3 with a great deal of range,” Mattinson said. “She has shown on film the ability to score in a variety of ways, and on the defensive end, her length gives her the ability to alter and block shots. She has guard ball-handling skills in a 6-3 body. She will add a lot of versatility to the front line.”
Ustowska competed for her native Poland in the FIBA U18 European Championships last year while Savic did the same for her country.
“We are very pleased with our spring recruiting class,” said Mattinson, who led UW to a 17-12 record in his first season as head coach. “Each of these young women are very talented basketball players as well as quality students. We feel that their talents fit our style of play very well.
“They are excited to be Cowgirls. They are team players, and they want to help us win a championship.”
The group joins early signees Lexi Bull, Grace Ellis and Landri Hudson in the 2020 class as UW tries to replace key pieces on a roster that was hit by significant attrition this offseason.
Davidsdottir will immediately compete to fill the void left in the frontcourt by Tereza Vitulova, who led the Cowgirls in scoring (14.2 points) and rebounding (5.6) this season before announcing her intention to transfer to South Florida. UW’s second-leading scorer, Taylor Rusk, was one of three seniors who’ve exhausted their eligibility while sophomore guard Karla Erjavec, who was named to the Mountain West’s All-Freshman team two seasons ago, is also leaving the program. Forward Selale Kepenc, a junior this past season, is no longer listed on UW’s updated roster.
Five players are still in the fold that averaged double-digit minutes last season. That includes guard Quinn Weidemann, UW’s top returning scorer at 10.2 points per game.
