Transfers headline spring additions to Cowgirls' 2020 recruiting class

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s women’s basketball program finalized its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday, which included the addition of two transfers.

Iris Tsafara and graduate transfer Dagny Davidsdottir were among five players signed by UW coach Gerald Mattinson and his staff during the spring signing period. Guard Ola Ustowska and forwards Marta Savic and Paula Salazar also signed with the Cowgirls, bringing their class total to eight.

A 6-foot wing, Tsafara redshirted during one season at South Florida after signing with the Bulls out of Athens, Greece. Davidsdottir, a native of Iceland, comes to UW with one year of eligibility left after beginning her career at Niagara. A 6-1 forward, Davidsdottir started 26 of the 57 games she played the last two seasons and averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Purple Eagles this past season.

“She is a graduate transfer from Niagara, and she will get a master’s in finance here at Wyoming,” Mattinson said of Davidsdottir in a release. “She’s a very hard-working, journeyman-type player. She’s a very high IQ basketball player, understands positioning and situations and has very good skills to score in a variety of ways.”

Savic signed with UW out of Croatia. Salazar, the tallest signee of the bunch at 6-3, is a stretch forward who hails from Barcelona.