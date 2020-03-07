Two women's basketball players transferring from Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Two members of Wyoming's women's basketball team, including the Cowgirls' leading scorer, are leaving the program.
Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec and sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova announced Saturday they will transfer from Wyoming. Both made their announcements via Twitter.
"This university has been an amazing home for the past two years, and I'm so beyond grateful for everything this state, school, and team has given me!!" Erjavec tweeted. "I would like to thank everyone in the state of Wyoming from my team to the coaches, and of course the fans for their overwhelming support and love! As I take this next step in my journey to play for a different school I will always hold Wyoming in a special place in my heart!"
Vitulova started every game this season and led UW in scoring and rebounding at 14.2 points and 5.6 boards per game. The Czech Republic native also shot a team-best 54.8 percent from the field.
"Despite my decision to move on to another chapter in my career, I will definitely take several memorable moments with me," Vitulova tweeted. "I would like to thank the entire University of Wyoming staff, teammates and fans. I appreciate your efforts in making my time in Laramie productive and safe. As I move on I will be cheering for you all and wishing everyone great success."
A native of Croatia, Erjavec started 51 of the 55 games she played in for the Cowgirls, including all 33 last season as a true freshman. Erjavec started the first 18 games this season before missing seven straight games with an illness. She came off the bench in UW's last four games, averaging just 11.7 minutes during that span
Erjavec averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebound and 3.1 assists this season. She was named to the Mountain West All-Freshman team after averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season.
UW is awaiting word on a possible postseason tournament bid after a semifinal loss to Boise State in the MW Tournament last week. The Cowgirls are 17-12 on the season.
