UCLA will present the kind of challenge Cowgirls 'haven't seen' in NCAA Tournament opener

LARAMIE -- When it comes to being adequately prepared for their teams’ matchup in the NCAA Tournament, Wyoming coach Gerald Mattinson doesn’t feel quite as good as UCLA’s Cori Close.

No, it doesn’t have anything to do with practice time or film review. There have been plenty of hours of the latter, and the Cowgirls have been on the court just as often as the Bruins over the last few days. After a required 48-hour quarantine at its team hotel after arriving in the greater San Antonio area Tuesday, UW practiced Thursday and every day since leading up to Monday night’s first-round tilt at the Frank C. Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas.

It has everything to do with UCLA (16-5) being unlike any offensive threat UW (14-9) has had to deal with this season. Despite being one of the nation’s hotter teams coming into the tournament -- UW has won six straight games and eight of its last 10 -- the 14th-seeded Cowgirls are considered heavy underdogs against a UCLA team that’s advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.