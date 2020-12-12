UNLV builds early lead, holds off Cowgirls in Mountain West opener

UNLV led by 17 points in the second half and held off a late rally by Wyoming to hand the Cowgirls a 54-46 defeat Saturday in Las Vegas. It was the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Wyoming (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting just 27.9 percent (17 of 61) from the floor and 16.0 percent (4 of 25) from behind the arc.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) led the Cowgirls with 14 points while senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir added nine. Junior Tommi Olson pitched in eight rebounds and four steals.

UNLV's Keyana Wilfred led all scorers with 20 points.

The two teams will return to the court Monday with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Vegas.

