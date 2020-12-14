UW women's basketball defeats UNLV 67-62

Alba Sanchez Ramos scored a career-high 20 points to pace the University of Wyoming women's basketball team to a 67-62 win Monday afternoon over UNLV.

All of Sanchez Ramos' points came in the first half of the game against the Lady Rebels. It was Wyoming's first conference win of the season.

The Cowgirls (2-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) had lost their first game of their two-game series with UNLV, 54-46 on Saturday. Mountain West teams are playing two-game series this season to minimize travel because of COVID-19.

"I'm very pleased to get the win; any good is a good win, it doesn't matter where it's at," coach Gerald Mattinson said. "We're very happy to come down here and get the split and to be able score more than 40-some points.

"I'm happy for the kids, I thought their effort was tremendous. We played hard on defense again and we executed much better on offense tonight. Very pleased."

Wyoming got out to a 9-2 lead in the game, with seven of those points coming from Sachez Ramos in the game's first three minutes. However, the lead changed hands 14 times before halftime. UNLV led 15-14 after the first quarter and took a 30-28 lead into the half.