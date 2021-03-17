With offense improving ahead of NCAA Tournament, Cowgirls putting it all together at the right time

“Not saying Utah State is a bad team, but we just had, for two games, a great offensive game,” Johnson said.

UW followed that 68-point outing in the series opener with 79 more points against the Aggies two days later, matching its second-highest point total of the season. The Cowgirls won the second game by 37 points and swept the series by a combined 49 points.

UW’s next series against New Mexico was canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within the Lobos’ program. The Cowgirls’ final series of the regular season had already been canceled because of San Jose State’s decision to opt out of the rest of its season.

UW eventually added a non-conference game against CSU Pueblo, but that game was also called off, leaving the Cowgirls with 22 days between games. Johnson said that down time turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“While we were on our break, we could just work on us, work on our offense and what we needed to put together to really come out and do what we did in the Mountain West Tournament,” Johnson said.