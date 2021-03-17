With offense improving ahead of NCAA Tournament, Cowgirls putting it all together at the right time

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s Cowgirls couldn’t have picked a better time to be playing their best basketball of the season.
UW is riding its longest winning streak of the season into the NCAA Tournament. Four of those wins — and 29% of the Cowgirls’ win total this season — came two weeks ago in the Mountain West Tournament when the momentum of a series sweep of Utah State in mid-February carried over to a dominant run to becoming the lowest seed ever (No. 7) to win the tournament title.
“We’re playing well on both ends,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said.
Until dropping 68 points on Utah State in the teams’ series opener back on Feb. 11, UW’s offense had been lagging well behind the Mountain West’s top scoring defense, which led to consistent inconsistency. The Cowgirls, which averaged just 53.6 points though their first 17 games, didn’t win or lose more than three consecutive games during the first two months of the season and got to a point where they were trading sweeps with league teams.
UW (14-9) found itself on the wrong side of a two-game sweep against Nevada in late January in which the Cowgirls didn’t yield more than 60 points in either game. UW was 6-8 in conference play and a game below .500 overall entering its series against Utah State, which senior wing Jaye Johnson said was the turning point for the Cowgirls’ offense.
“Not saying Utah State is a bad team, but we just had, for two games, a great offensive game,” Johnson said.
UW followed that 68-point outing in the series opener with 79 more points against the Aggies two days later, matching its second-highest point total of the season. The Cowgirls won the second game by 37 points and swept the series by a combined 49 points.
UW’s next series against New Mexico was canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within the Lobos’ program. The Cowgirls’ final series of the regular season had already been canceled because of San Jose State’s decision to opt out of the rest of its season.
UW eventually added a non-conference game against CSU Pueblo, but that game was also called off, leaving the Cowgirls with 22 days between games. Johnson said that down time turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
“While we were on our break, we could just work on us, work on our offense and what we needed to put together to really come out and do what we did in the Mountain West Tournament,” Johnson said.
Not only was the Cowgirls’ defense stingier than usual in Las Vegas — teams shot just 31% against them there — but UW kept the points coming. The Cowgirls opened the conference tournament with 69 points in another rout of Utah State before dropping 72 on UNLV in a 16-point quarterfinal win.
UW, which scored just enough in a 59-56 title-clinching win over Fresno State, scored 63.2 points per game in the tournament and are averaging nearly 67 points during their six-game winning streak. Three players — McKinley Bradshaw (11.7 points per game), Quinn Weidemann (11.0) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (10.1) — are averaging double figures for the season.
The Cowgirls will put their streak on the line against No. 3 seed UCLA (16-5) in their NCAA Tournament opener Monday in San Antonio.
“We’ve played well defensively all year long. That’s never been our problem,” Mattinson said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve had some scoring difficulties, but we’ve defended every game. And starting with the San Diego State series (a sweep in late January), I thought we’d been playing really, really well and just kind of getting a little bit better each time out.”
Much like it was in Las Vegas, UW, the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region, will again be a heavy underdog next week. The Bruins, who finished third in the Pac-12 standings during the regular season, are averaging 72 points, 14.7 more than the Cowgirls are allowing each time out.
If it’s going to hang around in Texas for a while, UW needs the well-rounded game it’s been playing for the last month to travel.
“Right now, we’re playing the best that we can,” Johnson said, “and I think we’re all excited just to have an opportunity to play in this tournament.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.